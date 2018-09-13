5 black trans women have been killed in Florida in 2018 — Londonn Moore Kinard, 20, is the latest
Two photos of Londonn Moore from her Facebook page Facebook

5 black trans women have been killed in Florida in 2018 — Londonn Moore Kinard, 20, is the latest

By Anna Swartz | 

Yet another black transgender woman has been killed in Florida, the fifth reported death of a trans woman in the state so far in 2018.

The victim, identified by the activist blog TransGriot as Londonn Moore Kinard, 20, was found dead Saturday in North Port, Florida. According to local news stations WBBH/WZVN, Kinard was found fatally shot on Saturday morning. (The report “deadnames” Kinard, or refers to her by an incorrect name).

The stations reported that local police are considering the possibility that Kinard’s murder could have been a hate crime. “We have no information at this point that it was a hate crime” Joshua Taylor of North Port Police Department told WBBH/WZVN. “However, it’s on the table, certainly it could come out that way. Part of figuring out why it was done includes talking to who did it. We have to get to that point.”

Hal Trejo, a of the Florida-based LGBTQ community group All Rainbow and Alllied Youth, told the stations that Kinard’s death is part of a worrying trend. “It’s the fifth [trans] person [killed] in Florida alone this year, so we see its a huge crisis and needs to be addressed and talked about.”

In July, 27-year-old Sasha Garden was found dead in Orlando, Florida. And in Jacksonville alone, three more trans women of color — Celine Walker, Antonia English and Cathalina Christina James — have been killed in 2018, a spate of killings that sparked fear among local advocates that a killer might be specifically targeting trans women.

And now Florida’s trans community is mourning yet another loss. After news of Londonn Moore Kinard’s death, the Transgender Law Center issued a statement calling for a national “moment of silence and action” on Friday, urging participants to “go outside with your friends, loved ones, classmates and coworkers, say the names of the black trans women we’ve lost this year, hold a moment of silence and demand action for black trans lives.”

Share:
Anna Swartz
By Anna Swartz
Reporter, Hype
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Arabbers in Baltimore fight for their livelihood

Most recent

Geoffrey Owens has accepted at least 2 job offers since that photo of him at Trader Joe’s

Dianne Feinstein refers mysterious letter on Brett Kavanaugh to the FBI

5 black trans women have been killed in Florida in 2018 — Londonn Moore Kinard, 20, is the latest

Trump administration reaches court agreement over family separation policy

Testy race between Andrew Cuomo and Cynthia Nixon to end as New York closes out primary season

Movement Must-Reads: Caricaturing Serena Williams and the killing of Botham Jean

‘BoJack Horseman’ season 5 is about “getting better” — even while it’s one of the best shows on TV

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty NYFW show praised for casting models of diverse shapes, sizes and colors

Lab tests find mold and pesticides in marijuana and cannabis edibles

Donald Trump says Hurricane Maria’s Puerto Rico death toll is a ploy to make him “look bad”