Andrew Cuomo easily defeats Cynthia Nixon in New York gubernatorial primary
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Andrew Cuomo easily defeats Cynthia Nixon in New York gubernatorial primary

By Emily C. Singer | 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo won a Democratic primary for New York governor, beating back a spirited challenge on his left flank from actor and activist Cynthia Nixon.

Cuomo defeated Nixon, 66.5% to 33.5%, with 30% of precincts reporting, according to the New York Times.

Cuomo is now the odds-on favorite to win a third term as governor, given New York’s strong Democratic bent and the anti-Trump fervor across the country.

Nixon blamed her loss on high voter turnout, as well as an anti-Trump sentiment — a bizarre argument from a Democrat, given that both of those factors are favorable for Democrats’ hopes of sweeping Republicans out of power in November.

Polls leading up to the election showed Cuomo with a commanding lead, which never dropped below 22% in any public surveys throughout the race.

Cuomo vastly outspent Nixon, who in the final weeks of the race spent almost nothing on voter contact, according to the New York Times’ Shane Goldmacher.

The Working Families Party, a progressive political party in New York that switched its allegiance in 2018 from Cuomo to Nixon, seemed resigned to a Nixon loss the night before the primary. Instead, they took a victory lap by saying Nixon’s primary helped push Cuomo to the left.

“The Governor spent years building up a $31 million war chest, and that much corporate money has an impact,” WFP political director Bill Lipton said in an email to WFP committee members obtained by Mic. “But even if Cuomo comes out on top tomorrow, the world has changed around him: He will likely face a new political reality where he is no longer king.”

Share:
Emily C. Singer
By Emily C. Singer
Senior writer, Navigating Trump's America
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

These Parkland survivors are helping students have a voice at the ballot box

Most recent

Andrew Cuomo easily defeats Cynthia Nixon in New York gubernatorial primary

Emails show Berkeley police department has policy of tweeting photos and info of arrested protesters

‘Mic Dispatch’ episode 118: Kim Kardashian West and prison reform in the Trump era (full transcript)

Kim Kardashian West and Van Jones discuss White House meeting on criminal justice reform

Hundreds attend Botham Jean’s memorial service in Dallas: “To know Botham was to love Botham”

Mic Daily: Trump says Hurricane Maria death toll is a “hoax” — and other stories of the day

Geoffrey Owens has accepted at least 2 job offers since that photo of him at Trader Joe’s

Dianne Feinstein refers mysterious letter on Brett Kavanaugh to the FBI

5 black trans women have been killed in Florida in 2018 — Londonn Moore Kinard, 20, is the latest

Trump administration reaches court agreement over family separation policy