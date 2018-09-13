Former Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens, who was jolted back into the spotlight recently when a photo of him working at Trader Joe’s went viral, has already accepted at least two job offers that came his way as a result of that photo.

The whole thing started back in August, when a customer at a New Jersey Trader Joe’s spotted Owens working the checkout line. The photo spurred a series of job-shamey posts from places like the Daily Mail and Fox News, “reporting” on the fact that Owens was working a retail job. After those articles though, support came flooding in for Owens.

Actors like Terry Crews and Blair Underwood came to Owens’ defense on Twitter. Crews tweeted, “I swept floors AFTER the @NFL. If need be, I’d do it again. Good honest work is nothing to be ashamed of.”

Owens himself landed a series of interviews, including an appearance on Good Morning America, during which he told host Robin Roberts, “There is no job that’s better than another job. It might pay better, it might have better benefits, it might look better on a resume and on paper. But actually, it’s not better. Every job is worthwhile and valuable.”

He added, “No one should feel sorry for me. ... I’ve had a great life. I’ve had a great career. I’ve had a career that most actors would die for. So no one has to feel sorry for me. I’m doing fine!”

And now things are only looking up for Owens. Mega-creator Tyler Perry tweeted a job offer at Owens earlier in September, telling him, “I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us!!! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist.” As ABC News reported on Wednesday, Owens accepted that offer, taking a recurring role for 10 episodes in season six of Perry’s drama The Haves and the Have Nots.

But that’s not Owens’ only new role — ABC News also reported that he landed a guest appearance on NCIS: New Orleans, playing the character of Commander Adams.

“For Commander Adams, we needed someone with compassion, competence and heart. … That’s Geoffrey in a nutshell,” NCIS: New Orleans executive producer Christopher Silber said of the new role, according to Deadline. “An accomplished actor who seemed like the perfect fit to add to our extended repertory company. We’re lucky to have him on the show.”