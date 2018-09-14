This Week in Food and Travel: Kal Penn wants you to try the vegetarian burger that ‘bleeds’
Kal Penn wants you to try White Castle’s Impossible Burger, a vegetarian burger meant to “bleed.” Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

This Week in Food and Travel: Kal Penn wants you to try the vegetarian burger that ‘bleeds’

By Josh Ocampo | 

From quinoa to falafel, veggie burgers come in all shapes and sizes, though a patty made of beets and beans can’t always compare to that unparalleled taste of a hamburger. But Kal Penn, the actor-turned-White-House-official-turned actor, wants to convince you otherwise and prove that White Castle’s latest take on the veggie patty, a plant-based burger made to “bleed,” is worth a bite.

In other news, Mic explored the outdoorsy, boozy and all-around adventurous appeal of adult summer camps, why potato chips are being threatened and how pesticides are creeping into your cannabis.

Why Kal Penn is going back to White Castle

Kal Penn at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 20 in New York City
Kal Penn at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 20 in New York City Elsa/Getty Images

Fun fact: “Kumar” was actually a vegetarian when filming his well-known flick 14 years ago. Mic spoke with the actor about how pulled off eating vegetarian in a movie about burgers, and why he’s ditching meat again.

Welcome to adult summer camp, where adventure meets debauchery and you can finally feel like a kid again

Campers around a bonfire at Pursuit Series, a summer adult camp
Campers around a bonfire at Pursuit Series, a summer adult camp Emily Hlavac Green/The Outbound Collective

A three-day weekend of glamping and adventure could be just the thing to reset. And if not, there’s plenty of ice cold beer too.

A potato chip shortage is “extremely likely” in Europe

Record high temperatures in Europe likely mean a potato chip shortage.
Record high temperatures in Europe likely mean a potato chip shortage. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

And it’s all thanks to climate change. High temperatures and dry weather are expected to wreak havoc on Europe’s potato chip supply. Is nothing sacred?

Lab tests find mold and pesticides in marijuana and cannabis edibles

Marijuana being weighed at a San Francisco dispensary
Marijuana being weighed at a San Francisco dispensary Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images

According to a study by California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control, hundreds of marijuana samples contained unacceptable levels of pesticides, mold and bacteria, like E. coli and salmonella.

Share:
Josh Ocampo
By Josh Ocampo
Reporter, Out of Office
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Hidden history: The New York egg cream

Most recent

Ariana Grande on Mac Miller’s death: “I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away”

Mic Daily: Paul Manafort agrees to cooperate with Mueller — and other stories of the day

This Week in Food and Travel: Kal Penn wants you to try the vegetarian burger that ‘bleeds’

While You Weren’t Looking: 5 stories from Trump’s America that aren’t about hurricanes

A scammer behind hundreds of fake reviews on TripAdvisor receives 9-month prison sentence

Who’s Sorry This Week? Eminem is sorry he used a slur and other public apologies

What Melania wore her 86th week as first lady — including to that 9/11 memorial service

Maryland is now suing the Trump administration for attempting to “sabotage” the Affordable Care Act

Congress has reserved funds to pay its interns for the first time in decades

Botham Jean was killed in his own home — and now a local news report is criminalizing him