Hurricane Florence: 15 pictures show the deadly storm’s devastation
Volunteers from all over North Carolina help rescue residents and their pets from their flooded homes during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Hurricane Florence: 15 pictures show the deadly storm’s devastation

By Brianna Provenzano | 

Hurricane Florence made landfall on Thursday as a Category 1 storm, with heavy rains causing widespread flooding and resulting in massive power outages across North and South Carolina.

At least seven people have died as a result of the storm’s devastation, including a mother and her infant who were killed when a falling tree slammed into their home in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Although the storm has since been downgraded to a tropical storm and the whipping winds have largely subsided, the steady rainfall still buffeting the mid-Atlantic is expected to cause storm surge to continue to rise.

Below are 15 images from the epicenter of the deadly storm, where National Guard and vigilante rescue boats are still patrolling the floodwaters for survivors.

Korea war veteran, Ed Coddington, 83, second from right, and wife Esther, 78, wait with Markia McCleod, rear, her aunt Ernestine McCleod and daughter Keymoni, 4, in a shelter for Hurricane Florence to pass after evacuating from their nearby homes in Conway, South Carolina, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018.
Korea war veteran, Ed Coddington, 83, second from right, and wife Esther, 78, wait with Markia McCleod, rear, her aunt Ernestine McCleod and daughter Keymoni, 4, in a shelter for Hurricane Florence to pass after evacuating from their nearby homes in Conway, South Carolina, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. David Goldman/AP
Volunteer Amber Hersel from the Civilian Crisis Response Team helps rescue 7-year-old Keiyana Cromartie and her family from their flooded home Sept. 14, 2018 in James City, North Carolina.
Volunteer Amber Hersel from the Civilian Crisis Response Team helps rescue 7-year-old Keiyana Cromartie and her family from their flooded home Sept. 14, 2018 in James City, North Carolina. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Kim Adams makes her way to her home that is surrounded by flood waters after Hurricane Florence passed through the area on Sept. 15, 2018 in Southport, North Carolina.
Kim Adams makes her way to her home that is surrounded by flood waters after Hurricane Florence passed through the area on Sept. 15, 2018 in Southport, North Carolina. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
People survey the damage caused by Hurricane Florence on Front Street in downtown New Bern, North Carolina, on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
People survey the damage caused by Hurricane Florence on Front Street in downtown New Bern, North Carolina, on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Chris Seward/AP
Firefighters arrive at a home where a large tree fell on that had three people trapped, after Hurricane Florence hit the area, on Sept. 14, 2018 in Wilmington, North Carolina. One man was taken out of the home in critical condition, and two others were killed.
Firefighters arrive at a home where a large tree fell on that had three people trapped, after Hurricane Florence hit the area, on Sept. 14, 2018 in Wilmington, North Carolina. One man was taken out of the home in critical condition, and two others were killed. Mark Wilson/Getty Images
A home sits in flood waters in Nichols, South Carolina.
A home sits in flood waters in Nichols, South Carolina. Rainier Ehrhardt/AP
Waves crash into the Second Avenue Pier as Hurricane Florence makes landfall late on Sept. 14, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Waves crash into the Second Avenue Pier as Hurricane Florence makes landfall late on Sept. 14, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. ALEX EDELMAN/Getty Images
A downed tree can be seen on Middle Street by the Neuse River in New Bern, North Carolina, Sept. 14, 2018.
A downed tree can be seen on Middle Street by the Neuse River in New Bern, North Carolina, Sept. 14, 2018. Logan Cyrus/Getty Images
\Matt Lineberry looks out the door of his home surrounded by flood waters after Hurricane Florence passed through the area on Sept. 15, 2018 in Southport, North Carolina.
\Matt Lineberry looks out the door of his home surrounded by flood waters after Hurricane Florence passed through the area on Sept. 15, 2018 in Southport, North Carolina. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Members of the Boone County Fire Rescue team check for occupants in a home surrounded by flood waters after Hurricane Florence passed through the area on Sept. 14, 2018 in Bolivia, North Carolina.
Members of the Boone County Fire Rescue team check for occupants in a home surrounded by flood waters after Hurricane Florence passed through the area on Sept. 14, 2018 in Bolivia, North Carolina. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A woman holds a baby as she watches rising flood waters on the Cape Fear River during Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina on Sept. 14, 2018.
A woman holds a baby as she watches rising flood waters on the Cape Fear River during Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina on Sept. 14, 2018. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images
Vehicles drive through water from the White Oak River flooding Highway 24 as Hurricane Florence hit Swansboro, North Carolina, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Vehicles drive through water from the White Oak River flooding Highway 24 as Hurricane Florence hit Swansboro, North Carolina, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Tom Copeland/AP
Homeowners and their friends make their way to their vehicle after checking on their home that is surrounded by flood waters after Hurricane Florence.
Homeowners and their friends make their way to their vehicle after checking on their home that is surrounded by flood waters after Hurricane Florence. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Jacob Fernandez plays around on the tree that fell near his home as Hurricane Florence passed through the area on Sept. 14, 2018 in Bolivia, North Carolina, United States.
Jacob Fernandez plays around on the tree that fell near his home as Hurricane Florence passed through the area on Sept. 14, 2018 in Bolivia, North Carolina, United States. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Neighborhoods are flooded after the storm surge from Hurricane Florence flooded the Neuse River Sept. 14, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
Neighborhoods are flooded after the storm surge from Hurricane Florence flooded the Neuse River Sept. 14, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Share:
Brianna Provenzano
By Brianna Provenzano
Reporter, Navigating Trump's America
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Brittany Packnett wants you to #SayHerName

Most recent

Nike stock hits an all-time high — and Wall Street analysts say it’s because of Colin Kaepernick

Hurricane Florence could devastate poor communities of color, experts warn

This Week in Trump-Russia News: Manafort could now become the president’s worst nightmare

Major right-wing conference will host European nationalist politicians

Hurricane Florence: 15 pictures show the deadly storm’s devastation

I spent an evening with Diamond and Silk and their pro-Donald Trump fans. Here’s what I learned.

The Coast Guard removed a member from hurricane duty after he flashed a white power symbol on TV

Lehman Brothers employees on bankruptcy day and living through the beginning of the financial crisis

Ariana Grande on Mac Miller’s death: “I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away”

Mic Daily: Paul Manafort agrees to cooperate with Mueller — and other stories of the day