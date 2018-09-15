Hurricane Florence: 15 pictures show the deadly storm’s devastation

Hurricane Florence made landfall on Thursday as a Category 1 storm, with heavy rains causing widespread flooding and resulting in massive power outages across North and South Carolina.

At least seven people have died as a result of the storm’s devastation, including a mother and her infant who were killed when a falling tree slammed into their home in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Although the storm has since been downgraded to a tropical storm and the whipping winds have largely subsided, the steady rainfall still buffeting the mid-Atlantic is expected to cause storm surge to continue to rise.

Below are 15 images from the epicenter of the deadly storm, where National Guard and vigilante rescue boats are still patrolling the floodwaters for survivors.

Korea war veteran, Ed Coddington, 83, second from right, and wife Esther, 78, wait with Markia McCleod, rear, her aunt Ernestine McCleod and daughter Keymoni, 4, in a shelter for Hurricane Florence to pass after evacuating from their nearby homes in Conway, South Carolina, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. David Goldman/AP

Volunteer Amber Hersel from the Civilian Crisis Response Team helps rescue 7-year-old Keiyana Cromartie and her family from their flooded home Sept. 14, 2018 in James City, North Carolina. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Kim Adams makes her way to her home that is surrounded by flood waters after Hurricane Florence passed through the area on Sept. 15, 2018 in Southport, North Carolina. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

People survey the damage caused by Hurricane Florence on Front Street in downtown New Bern, North Carolina, on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Chris Seward/AP

Firefighters arrive at a home where a large tree fell on that had three people trapped, after Hurricane Florence hit the area, on Sept. 14, 2018 in Wilmington, North Carolina. One man was taken out of the home in critical condition, and two others were killed. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

A home sits in flood waters in Nichols, South Carolina. Rainier Ehrhardt/AP

Waves crash into the Second Avenue Pier as Hurricane Florence makes landfall late on Sept. 14, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. ALEX EDELMAN/Getty Images

A downed tree can be seen on Middle Street by the Neuse River in New Bern, North Carolina, Sept. 14, 2018. Logan Cyrus/Getty Images

\Matt Lineberry looks out the door of his home surrounded by flood waters after Hurricane Florence passed through the area on Sept. 15, 2018 in Southport, North Carolina. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Members of the Boone County Fire Rescue team check for occupants in a home surrounded by flood waters after Hurricane Florence passed through the area on Sept. 14, 2018 in Bolivia, North Carolina. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A woman holds a baby as she watches rising flood waters on the Cape Fear River during Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina on Sept. 14, 2018. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images

Vehicles drive through water from the White Oak River flooding Highway 24 as Hurricane Florence hit Swansboro, North Carolina, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Tom Copeland/AP

Homeowners and their friends make their way to their vehicle after checking on their home that is surrounded by flood waters after Hurricane Florence. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Jacob Fernandez plays around on the tree that fell near his home as Hurricane Florence passed through the area on Sept. 14, 2018 in Bolivia, North Carolina, United States. Joe Raedle/Getty Images