Emmys 2018: All the best-dressed stars
Regina King, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kristen Bell, Mandy Moore and Leslie Jones Getty Images

By Evan Ross Katz | 

Monday night’s 70th annual Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, were an unusually glitzy affair. And that’s not due to the presence of some mega-stars including Tiffany Haddish, Betty White and John Legend, but rather the amount of metallic dresses, seen on everyone like Constance Wu, Michelle Wolf, Tina Fey, Mandy Moore and Chrissy Teigen.

When it comes to best dressed, it’s a toss-up between the never not impressive Tracee Ellis Ross in fuchsia Valentino Haute Couture, the statuesque Kristen Bell in white Solace London and Leslie Jones in a shimmering, cotton candy-colored custom Christian Siriano suit. (Special shout-out to Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski’s head-turning Balmain boots.)

Check out those stunning looks and our other picks for best dressed of the night.

Tracee Ellis Ross in Valentino Haute Couture

Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross Valerie Macon/Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Kristen Bell in Solace London

Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Leslie Jones in Christian Siriano

Leslie Jones
Leslie Jones Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Leslie Jones
Leslie Jones Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Angela Bassett in Azzi & Osta

Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett Dan Steinberg/AP Images
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett Rich Polk/Getty Images

Noah Schnapp in Fendi

Noah Schnapp
Noah Schnapp Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Noah Schnapp
Noah Schnapp Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Mandy Moore in Rodarte

Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Matt Winkelmeyer /Getty Images
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

RuPaul in Calvin Klein

RuPaul
RuPaul Valerie Macon/Getty Images
RuPaul
RuPaul Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Regina King in Christian Siriano

Regina King
Regina King Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Regina King
Regina King Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi in Gucci

Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sandra Oh in Ralph & Russo Couture

Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Claire Foy in Calvin Klein

Claire Foy
Claire Foy Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Claire Foy
Claire Foy Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson in Oscar de la Renta

Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Constance Wu in Jason Wu

Constance Wu
Constance Wu Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Constance Wu
Constance Wu Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Allison Janney in Prabal Gurung

Allison Janney
Allison Janney Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Antoni Porowski in Balmain

Antoni Porowski
Antoni Porowski Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Antoni Porowski
Antoni Porowski Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Biel in Ralph & Russo Couture

Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel Valerie Macon/Getty Images
Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Aidy Bryant in Tanya Taylor

Aidy Bryant
Aidy Bryant Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Aidy Bryant
Aidy Bryant Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Thandie Newton in Brandon Maxwell

Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton Thandie Newton/Getty Images
