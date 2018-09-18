Emmys 2018: All the best-dressed stars

Monday night’s 70th annual Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, were an unusually glitzy affair. And that’s not due to the presence of some mega-stars including Tiffany Haddish, Betty White and John Legend, but rather the amount of metallic dresses, seen on everyone like Constance Wu, Michelle Wolf, Tina Fey, Mandy Moore and Chrissy Teigen.
When it comes to best dressed, it’s a toss-up between the never not impressive Tracee Ellis Ross in fuchsia Valentino Haute Couture, the statuesque Kristen Bell in white Solace London and Leslie Jones in a shimmering, cotton candy-colored custom Christian Siriano suit. (Special shout-out to Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski’s head-turning Balmain boots.)
Check out those stunning looks and our other picks for best dressed of the night.