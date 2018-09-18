Emmys 2018: All the best-dressed stars

Monday night’s 70th annual Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, were an unusually glitzy affair. And that’s not due to the presence of some mega-stars including Tiffany Haddish, Betty White and John Legend, but rather the amount of metallic dresses, seen on everyone like Constance Wu, Michelle Wolf, Tina Fey, Mandy Moore and Chrissy Teigen.

When it comes to best dressed, it’s a toss-up between the never not impressive Tracee Ellis Ross in fuchsia Valentino Haute Couture, the statuesque Kristen Bell in white Solace London and Leslie Jones in a shimmering, cotton candy-colored custom Christian Siriano suit. (Special shout-out to Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski’s head-turning Balmain boots.)

Check out those stunning looks and our other picks for best dressed of the night.

Tracee Ellis Ross in Valentino Haute Couture

Tracee Ellis Ross Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Kristen Bell in Solace London

Kristen Bell Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Leslie Jones in Christian Siriano

Leslie Jones Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Angela Bassett in Azzi & Osta

Angela Bassett Dan Steinberg/AP Images

Noah Schnapp in Fendi

Noah Schnapp Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Mandy Moore in Rodarte

Mandy Moore Matt Winkelmeyer /Getty Images

RuPaul in Calvin Klein

Regina King in Christian Siriano

Regina King Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi in Gucci

Yara Shahidi Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sandra Oh in Ralph & Russo Couture

Sandra Oh Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Claire Foy in Calvin Klein

Claire Foy Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson in Oscar de la Renta

Sarah Paulson Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Constance Wu in Jason Wu

Constance Wu Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Allison Janney in Prabal Gurung

Allison Janney Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Antoni Porowski in Balmain

Antoni Porowski Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Biel in Ralph & Russo Couture

Jessica Biel Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Aidy Bryant in Tanya Taylor

Aidy Bryant Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Thandie Newton in Brandon Maxwell

Thandie Newton Frazer Harrison/Getty Images