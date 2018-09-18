The ‘Captain Marvel’ trailer is here, and we are ready for Brie Larson to discover her inner hero

The first teaser trailer for Marvel’s highly anticipated Captain Marvel film, starring Brie Larson, is here. This first Marvel film featuring a solo female superhero lead is set to release March 8.

Captain Marvel is expected to offer a look at the origins of Carol Danvers, how she became a superhero and what role she’ll play in the Marvel Universe since Thanos wiped out half the universe, including several superheroes, by the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

The teaser starts off with Captain Marvel crash-landing from space into an aisle at a Blockbuster video store, a clue that part of the film will be set in the 1990s, according to Deadline. From there, Marvel seems to be on a journey to recall her connection to Earth, including her time as an officer in the U.S. Air Force.

“I keep having these memories,” Danvers says. “These flashes. I think I had a life here. I can’t tell if it’s real.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published in September, Larson described Captain Marvel’s plight in the film.

“You have this Kree part of her that’s unemotional, that is an amazing fighter and competitive,” Larson told the magazine. “Then there’s this human part of her that is flawed but is also the thing that she ends up leading by. It’s the thing that gets her in trouble, but it’s also the thing that makes her great. And those two sides warring against each other is what makes her her.”

The trailer also reveals a bit more about her connection to fellow Marvel character Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson. “War is a universal language,” he says to her. “I know a renegade soldier when I see one. It never occurred to me that one might come from above.”

Viewers last saw Fury in the post-credit scene of Avengers: Infinity War, where he sent a signal using a pager device that had Captain Marvel’s logo label on it. This moment implied that Danvers had been notified of the death and destruction Thanos had caused.

Following the release of Captain Marvel, the next sequel to the Avengers will hit theaters on May 3.