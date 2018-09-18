How pop superstar Kim Petras meticulously won New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is known for serving up what will likely be the newest trends in fashion — whether it be sparkly trousers on the Marc Jacobs runway, nautical stripes courtesy of Sies Marjan or diagonally cross-cut sweaters seen throughout Monse’s latest collection.
It’s also a vehicle for an up-and-coming celebrities to ascend to the next echelon of fame via front rows and after-parties. We saw it happen in 2017 for Cardi B. And such is the case in 2018 for pop princess Kim Petras, who sat front row at Marc Jacobs, Anna Sui, Christian Siriano and more during her first time out at NYFW.
Her 16 looks seen throughout the week are all courtesy of stylist Matthew Mazur, who says he had one day to do all of the fittings due to Petras’ busy rehearsal schedule (she is preparing to be an opening act for Troye Sivan’s tour kicking off later in September).
“I really wanted to demonstrate Kim’s versatility,” Mazur said in an interview. “Kim can be super pop and colorful, yet refined and elegant. I exemplified this with the shows and events I thought she should go to as well as through the outfits we put together. From her sitting at Priscavera, which is super cool and young, to going to Harper’s Bazaar Icons in a Philosophy finale look, I think we nailed it.”
“Organization was key,” Mazur added. “I made sure to organize everything I needed on legal pads — I only do handwritten lists, I hate typing on computers and phones. So I made categories of jewelry, shoes, sunglasses, belts, gloves, underpinnings and then where to request from. I’m a Virgo so this kind of thing thrills me.”
Below, check out each of Petras’ looks from the week — and find out what she was wearing head to toe.
Patricia Field show
Blazer: Scooter Laforge. Shoes: Nicole Saldana. Bag: Timmy Woods.
Jeremy Scott show
Jacket, skirt and purses: Jeremy Scott. Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti. Earrings: Alison Lou.
Jeremy Scott after-party
T-shirt and boots: Jeremy Scott. Hoops: GCDS. Choker: Versace. Sunglasses: Retro Superfuture.
Harper’s Bazaar Icons
Full look: Philosophy Official. Earrings: Fallon Jewelry. Belt: Deborah Drattel. Clutch: Judith Leiber.
Christian Cowan show
Dress: Christian Cowan. Earrings: Steph-Metal. Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti.
Christian Cowan after-party
Blazer: Christian Cowan (spring/summer 2019 finale look). Choker: Versace. Earrings: Lady Grey. Heels: Christian Cowan x Giuseppe Zanotti.
Christian Siriano show
Top: Alexander Wang. Jacket and pants: Christian Siriano. Hoops: Alison Lou. Heels: Christian Louboutin Pigalles. Sunglasses: Poppy Lissiman.
Priscavera show
Top, bottom and underpinning: Priscavera. Sunglasses: A-morir. Choker: Versace. Shoe: Buffalo London
Area show
Dress: Area. Bag: Judith Leiber. Sunglasses: Poppy Lissiman. Heels: Christian Cowan x Giuseppe Zanotti.
BellaDonna after-party
Shirt: Vetements. Fannypack: Poppy Lissiman. Boots: Christian Cowan.
Opening Ceremony show
Top and skirt: Opening Ceremony (spring/summer 2019). Earring: Sasha Samuel ‘KIM’. Nameplate: Rory Rockmore. Zipper pull pin: Fallon Jewelry. Handbag: John Galliano for Dior. Shoes: Buffalo London
Laquan Smith after-party
Top: Alexander Wang. Jacket and skirt: Laquan Smith. Earrings: Versace. Heels: Christian Cowan x Giuseppe Zanotti.
Anna Sui
Dress: Anna Sui. Ring: Balenciaga. Purse: Comme Des Garçons. Boots: Moschino.
Anna Dello Russo dinner
Earrings: Bond Hardware. Top: Priscavera. Skirt: Philosophy. Heels: Zanotti. Bag: Timmy Woods.
Tommy Hilfiger party
Blazer and shoes: Tommy Hilfiger. Biker Short: Adidas. Bra: Eros. Earrings: Alessandra Rich. Ring: Balenciaga. Bag: Comme Des Garçons.
Marc Jacobs
Blazer, shoes and gloves: Marc Jacobs. Socks: Timberland. Tights/stockings: Wolford. Earrings: Anna-Karin Karlsson.