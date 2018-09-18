How pop superstar Kim Petras meticulously won New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is known for serving up what will likely be the newest trends in fashion — whether it be sparkly trousers on the Marc Jacobs runway, nautical stripes courtesy of Sies Marjan or diagonally cross-cut sweaters seen throughout Monse’s latest collection.

It’s also a vehicle for an up-and-coming celebrities to ascend to the next echelon of fame via front rows and after-parties. We saw it happen in 2017 for Cardi B. And such is the case in 2018 for pop princess Kim Petras, who sat front row at Marc Jacobs, Anna Sui, Christian Siriano and more during her first time out at NYFW.

Her 16 looks seen throughout the week are all courtesy of stylist Matthew Mazur, who says he had one day to do all of the fittings due to Petras’ busy rehearsal schedule (she is preparing to be an opening act for Troye Sivan’s tour kicking off later in September).

“I really wanted to demonstrate Kim’s versatility,” Mazur said in an interview. “Kim can be super pop and colorful, yet refined and elegant. I exemplified this with the shows and events I thought she should go to as well as through the outfits we put together. From her sitting at Priscavera, which is super cool and young, to going to Harper’s Bazaar Icons in a Philosophy finale look, I think we nailed it.”

Matthew Mazur’s notes Matthew Mazur

“Organization was key,” Mazur added. “I made sure to organize everything I needed on legal pads — I only do handwritten lists, I hate typing on computers and phones. So I made categories of jewelry, shoes, sunglasses, belts, gloves, underpinnings and then where to request from. I’m a Virgo so this kind of thing thrills me.”

Below, check out each of Petras’ looks from the week — and find out what she was wearing head to toe.

Patricia Field show

Blazer: Scooter Laforge. Shoes: Nicole Saldana. Bag: Timmy Woods.

Jeremy Scott show

Jacket, skirt and purses: Jeremy Scott. Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti. Earrings: Alison Lou.

Kim Petras, Jeremy Scott and Paris Jackson Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Jeremy Scott after-party

T-shirt and boots: Jeremy Scott. Hoops: GCDS. Choker: Versace. Sunglasses: Retro Superfuture.

Harper’s Bazaar Icons

Full look: Philosophy Official. Earrings: Fallon Jewelry. Belt: Deborah Drattel. Clutch: Judith Leiber.

Kim Petras Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Kim Petras Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Christian Cowan show

Dress: Christian Cowan. Earrings: Steph-Metal. Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti.

Leigh Lezark, Kim Petras and Chantel Jeffries Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kim Petras Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Christian Cowan after-party

Blazer: Christian Cowan (spring/summer 2019 finale look). Choker: Versace. Earrings: Lady Grey. Heels: Christian Cowan x Giuseppe Zanotti.

Christian Siriano show

Top: Alexander Wang. Jacket and pants: Christian Siriano. Hoops: Alison Lou. Heels: Christian Louboutin Pigalles. Sunglasses: Poppy Lissiman.

Judith Light, Cynthia Nixon, Whoopi Goldberg, Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Hyland, Kim Petras, Hayley Kiyoko Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Priscavera show

Top, bottom and underpinning: Priscavera. Sunglasses: A-morir. Choker: Versace. Shoe: Buffalo London

Kim Petras Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim Petras Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Area show

Dress: Area. Bag: Judith Leiber. Sunglasses: Poppy Lissiman. Heels: Christian Cowan x Giuseppe Zanotti.

BellaDonna after-party

Shirt: Vetements. Fannypack: Poppy Lissiman. Boots: Christian Cowan.

Opening Ceremony show

Top and skirt: Opening Ceremony (spring/summer 2019). Earring: Sasha Samuel ‘KIM’. Nameplate: Rory Rockmore. Zipper pull pin: Fallon Jewelry. Handbag: John Galliano for Dior. Shoes: Buffalo London

Kim Petras Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Kim Petras Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Laquan Smith after-party

Top: Alexander Wang. Jacket and skirt: Laquan Smith. Earrings: Versace. Heels: Christian Cowan x Giuseppe Zanotti.

Anna Sui

Dress: Anna Sui. Ring: Balenciaga. Purse: Comme Des Garçons. Boots: Moschino.

Kim Petras Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim Petras Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Anna Dello Russo dinner

Earrings: Bond Hardware. Top: Priscavera. Skirt: Philosophy. Heels: Zanotti. Bag: Timmy Woods.

Kim Petras Sean Zanni/Getty Images

Tommy Hilfiger party

Blazer and shoes: Tommy Hilfiger. Biker Short: Adidas. Bra: Eros. Earrings: Alessandra Rich. Ring: Balenciaga. Bag: Comme Des Garçons.

Kim Petras Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Marc Jacobs

Blazer, shoes and gloves: Marc Jacobs. Socks: Timberland. Tights/stockings: Wolford. Earrings: Anna-Karin Karlsson.

Kim Petras Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images