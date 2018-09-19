11 standout looks from London Fashion Week spring/summer 2019
Burberry spring/summer 2019 Niklas Halle’n/Getty Images

London Fashion Week, that’s a wrap. LFW was filled with new beginnings, with the debut of Riccardo Tisci’s first collection as newly appointed chief creative officer of Burberry and the debut of Victoria Beckham’s eponymous brand in London after 10 years showing in New York. Model, TV presenter and writer Alexa Chung’s also debuted her very first collection at LFW.

Some of the biggest headlines to come out of the five-day event were the debut of what designer Marta Jakubowski is describing as the world’s first silent wearable breast pump as well as London Fashion Week going fur-free for the first time ever.

Below, take a look at some standout looks from this year’s event as we ready ourselves for Milan Fashion Week which kicks off Wednesday.

Burberry

Burberry spring/summer 2019
Burberry spring/summer 2019 Niklas Halle’n/Getty Images

Erdem

Erdem spring/summer 2019
Erdem spring/summer 2019 Niklas Halle’n/Getty Images

Bora Aksu

Bora Aksu spring/summer 2019
Bora Aksu spring/summer 2019 Niklas Halle’n/Getty Images

Molly Goddard

Molly Goddard spring/summer 2019
Molly Goddard spring/summer 2019 Niklas Halle’n/Getty Images

Jw Anderson

Jw Anderson spring/summer 2019
Jw Anderson spring/summer 2019 Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Gareth Pugh

A photo posted by (@) on

Emilia Wickstead

Emilia Wickstead spring/summer 2019
Emilia Wickstead spring/summer 2019 Niklas Halle’n/Getty Images

Julien McDonald

Julien McDonald spring/summer 2019
Julien McDonald spring/summer 2019 Niklas Halle’n/Getty Images

Delpozo

Delpozo spring/summer 2019
Delpozo spring/summer 2019 Niklas Halle’n/Getty Images

Richard Malone

A photo posted by (@) on

Hussein Chalayan

Hussein Chalayan spring/summer 2019
Hussein Chalayan spring/summer 2019 Niklas Halle’n/Getty Images
