At least 3 dead, suspect in critical condition in shooting at Maryland Rite-Aid distribution center

At least three people were killed in a shooting Thursday at a Rite-Aid distribution center in Aberdeen, Maryland, according to media reports.

CNN reported Thursday morning that at least three individuals were killed and two others were wounded in the shooting.

According to Hartford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, it appears that the shooting was committed by a lone gunman, who is in custody and in critical condition at a local hospital.

No shots were fired by law enforcement, Gahler said in a press conference just after noon on Thursday. He said the shooter seems to have used a single handgun and that there were “multiple” individuals wounded and killed, but that the situation now seems to be under control.

The sheriff stressed that the investigation is in its “preliminary” stages.

“Many people have been affected by the events this morning, and the thoughts and prayers of the Hartford County Sheriff’s Office go out to all those affected,” Gahler said.

The Hartford County Sheriff’s Office said that it responded to the shooting at 9:09 a.m. Eastern on Thursday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.