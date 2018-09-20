Michael B. Jordan just became first face of Coach’s menswear business
Michael B. Jordan Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan just became first face of Coach’s menswear business

By Evan Ross Katz | 

Actor Michael B. Jordan — who’s in the middle of a banner year after lead roles in Black Panther and the HBO adaptation of Fahrenheit 451 — is continuing his winning streak as the newly-appointed first global men’s face of Coach.

That’s right, Jordan’s effusive smile will now grace posters on the sides of office buildings and billboards that stand atop some of the country’s busiest highways.

“I’m honored to be joining the Coach family and have so much respect for Stuart Vevers’ vision,” Jordan said in a press release Thursday. “I’m looking forward to jumping into the creative process and exploring fashion through a different lens.”

The partnership, according to Coach, will include global advertising campaigns for men’s ready-to-wear, accessories and fragrance beginning with the spring 2019 season. Additionally, it will include what they are calling “special design projects” and philanthropic endeavors with the Coach Foundation.

Jordan joins Selena Gomez, the face of the company’s women’s range. This could signal big money for Jordan, as indicated by Gomez’s reported $10 million payday from the brand.

Evan Ross Katz
By Evan Ross Katz
Senior editor, Strut

