Kavanaugh accuser open to testifying next week, but says Monday is “not possible”
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the third day of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Kavanaugh accuser open to testifying next week, but says Monday is “not possible”

By Emily C. Singer | 

Christine Blasey Ford, the Palo Alto University professor who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, said she is open to testifying next week, but that the Monday date Republicans have demanded she agree to is “not possible.”

In a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee that was obtained by the New York Times, Ford’s lawyers said that Republicans’ “insistence” that she testify on Monday is an “arbitrary” date, and that she is “prepared to testify next week,” if she’s offered “terms that are fair and which ensure her safety.”

Ford also wants a “full investigation” before her testimony takes place, but did not say that a full FBI investigation is necessary before she appears before the committee.

Ford’s lawyer, Debra Katz, asked to speak to the committee on Thursday to “discuss the conditions” of Ford’s possible testimony.

Republicans, for their part, have said that Ford can testify on Monday or not testify at all — a demand Ford’s lawyers said was not made in “good faith.”

Ford’s accusations have upended Kavanaugh’s confirmation battle. She accused Kavanaugh of trying to rape her at a party in the 1980s when both she and Kavanaugh were teenagers.

Kavanaugh flatly denies the accusations, and has vowed to continue on with his nomination.

Share:
Emily C. Singer
By Emily C. Singer
Senior writer, Navigating Trump's America
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

These Parkland survivors are helping students have a voice at the ballot box

Most recent

Kavanaugh accuser open to testifying next week, but says Monday is “not possible”

Monica Lewinsky, Lena Dunham and others sign letter opposing the new Netflix show ‘Afflicted’

Michael B. Jordan just became first face of Coach’s menswear business

Here’s what we know about the allegations that could derail Kavanaugh’s SCOTUS hopes

At least 3 dead, suspect in critical condition in shooting at Maryland Rite-Aid distribution center

Major donor of Trump-backed nominee for Florida governor just called Obama a racial slur on Twitter

With Apple iOS 12, iPhones show augmented reality in your web browser. Here’s where you can try it.

Hype Daily: Maroon 5 will reportedly play the Super Bowl and more entertainment news

Today in Trump’s America: Kavanaugh accuser’s lawyer says GOP not acting in “good faith”

Selling street food is no longer a crime in California, easing fears of jail time and deportation