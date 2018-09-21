“When they go low, we go high,” Michelle Obama famously said. But if you’re in the Trump administration, that high may have hazardous side effects.
According to a BuzzFeed report, the Trump administration secretly created an organization devoted to providing misinformation about marijuana and its “threat” to the United States. Canada, however, is about to become the second country in the world to legalize its recreational use — and Coca-Cola wants in.
In other news, Mic explored why 260 square feet of space is all you need for the perfect vacation, how Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) capitalized on our of love food for votes and why a recently signed law in California could have major impact on undocumented immigrants fearing deportation.
While the Trump administration cracks down on marijuana, Coca-Cola turns to Canada to discuss a cannabis-infused drink
Coca-Cola is one of many corporations investing in the rapidly growing weed industry.
Tiny houses are the next big thing in travel
Some travel to escape their minuscule apartments, but others will fly across the country to live in a space the size of their closet — if it means a good Instagram.
Ted Cruz has a history of using food to scare people into voting for him
At a recent campaign event, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said, “If Texas elects a Democrat, they’re going to ban barbecue across the state of Texas.” Here’s why this, along with his other assumptions about food, are a problem.
Selling street food is no longer a crime in California, easing fears of jail time or worse
Recent legislation means California’s streets could become a safer place for street vendors across the state.
