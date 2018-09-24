24 of the best looks from Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2019 from Armani to Prada to Versace

As expected, Milan Fashion Week, home to some of the industry’s biggest heavyweights including Prada, Armani and Versace, did not fail to deliver the glamour. From a stand-out collection for Marni’s Francesco Risso to Fendi’s revamped Baguette bags worn across the chest, MFW proved a week of many highs and few lows.
Going into the week, it definitely felt like Milan’s runways would be somewhat lacking star power, with Gucci out this season (instead showing in Paris) and Bottega Veneta taking a season off in preparation for the brand’s new creative director Daniel Lee (who will show his first collection in February). Thankfully, strong collections and celeb-packed front rows picked up any vacancies.
And speaking of celebrities: They were there in droves. Nicki Minaj sat front row for Versace and Fendi, Julianne Moore sat front row at Ferragamo, Cardi B. attended Dolce & Gabbana and Bill Murray, yes Bill Murray, front row at Prada.
But enough about famous faces, let’s get to the clothes. Below, two of our favorite looks from each of 12 of our favorite runways.