24 of the best looks from Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2019 from Armani to Prada to Versace

As expected, Milan Fashion Week, home to some of the industry’s biggest heavyweights including Prada, Armani and Versace, did not fail to deliver the glamour. From a stand-out collection for Marni’s Francesco Risso to Fendi’s revamped Baguette bags worn across the chest, MFW proved a week of many highs and few lows.

Going into the week, it definitely felt like Milan’s runways would be somewhat lacking star power, with Gucci out this season (instead showing in Paris) and Bottega Veneta taking a season off in preparation for the brand’s new creative director Daniel Lee (who will show his first collection in February). Thankfully, strong collections and celeb-packed front rows picked up any vacancies.

Nicki Minaj outside Fendi Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

And speaking of celebrities: They were there in droves. Nicki Minaj sat front row for Versace and Fendi, Julianne Moore sat front row at Ferragamo, Cardi B. attended Dolce & Gabbana and Bill Murray, yes Bill Murray, front row at Prada.

But enough about famous faces, let’s get to the clothes. Below, two of our favorite looks from each of 12 of our favorite runways.

Prada

Prada SS19 Victor Virgile/Getty Images

Prada SS19 Victor Virgile/Getty Images

Versace

Versace SS19 Victor Virgile/Getty Images

Versace SS19 Victor Virgile/Getty Images

Missoni

Missoni SS19 Pietro D’aprano/Getty Images

Missoni SS19 Pietro D’aprano/Getty Images

Marni

Marni SS19 Victor Virgile/Getty Images

Marni SS19 Victor Virgile /Getty Images

Fendi

Fendi SS19 Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images

Fendi SS19 Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images

Etro

Etro SS19 Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images

Etro SS19 Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images

Armani

Giorgio Armani SS19 Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images

Giorgio Armani SS19 Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images

Moschino

Moschino SS19 Victor Virgile/Getty Images

Moschino SS19 Victor Virgile/Getty Images

Ferragamo

Ferragamo SS19 Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images

Yanshan Zhang SS19 Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images

Max Mara

Max Mara SS19 Victor Virgile /Getty Images

Max Mara SS19 Victor Virgile/Getty Images

Cavalli

Cavalli SS19 Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images

Cavalli SS19 Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images

Jil Sander

Jil Sander SS19 Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images