24 of the best looks from Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2019 from Armani to Prada to Versace
Fendi spring/summer 2019 Victor Virgile/Getty Images

24 of the best looks from Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2019 from Armani to Prada to Versace

By Evan Ross Katz | 

As expected, Milan Fashion Week, home to some of the industry’s biggest heavyweights including Prada, Armani and Versace, did not fail to deliver the glamour. From a stand-out collection for Marni’s Francesco Risso to Fendi’s revamped Baguette bags worn across the chest, MFW proved a week of many highs and few lows.

Going into the week, it definitely felt like Milan’s runways would be somewhat lacking star power, with Gucci out this season (instead showing in Paris) and Bottega Veneta taking a season off in preparation for the brand’s new creative director Daniel Lee (who will show his first collection in February). Thankfully, strong collections and celeb-packed front rows picked up any vacancies.

Nicki Minaj outside Fendi
Nicki Minaj outside Fendi Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

And speaking of celebrities: They were there in droves. Nicki Minaj sat front row for Versace and Fendi, Julianne Moore sat front row at Ferragamo, Cardi B. attended Dolce & Gabbana and Bill Murray, yes Bill Murray, front row at Prada.

But enough about famous faces, let’s get to the clothes. Below, two of our favorite looks from each of 12 of our favorite runways.

Prada

Prada SS19
Prada SS19 Victor Virgile/Getty Images
Prada SS19
Prada SS19 Victor Virgile/Getty Images

Versace

Versace SS19
Versace SS19 Victor Virgile/Getty Images
Versace SS19
Versace SS19 Victor Virgile/Getty Images

Missoni

Missoni SS19
Missoni SS19 Pietro D’aprano/Getty Images
Missoni SS19
Missoni SS19 Pietro D’aprano/Getty Images

Marni

Marni SS19
Marni SS19 Victor Virgile/Getty Images
Marni SS19
Marni SS19 Victor Virgile /Getty Images

Fendi

Fendi SS19
Fendi SS19 Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images
Fendi SS19
Fendi SS19 Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images

Etro

Etro SS19
Etro SS19 Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images
Etro SS19
Etro SS19 Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images

Armani

Giorgio Armani SS19
Giorgio Armani SS19 Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images
Giorgio Armani SS19
Giorgio Armani SS19 Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images

Moschino

Moschino SS19
Moschino SS19 Victor Virgile/Getty Images
Moschino SS19
Moschino SS19 Victor Virgile/Getty Images

Ferragamo

Ferragamo SS19
Ferragamo SS19 Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images
Yanshan Zhang SS19
Yanshan Zhang SS19 Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images

Max Mara

Max Mara SS19
Max Mara SS19 Victor Virgile /Getty Images
Max Mara SS19
Max Mara SS19 Victor Virgile/Getty Images

Cavalli

Cavalli SS19
Cavalli SS19 Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images
Cavalli SS19
Cavalli SS19 Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images

Jil Sander

Jil Sander SS19
Jil Sander SS19 Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images
Jil Sander SS19
Jil Sander SS19 Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images
Share:
Evan Ross Katz
By Evan Ross Katz
Senior editor, Strut

Recommended video

Meet Farren Fucci, the super stylist who won over Rihanna and is showing the fashion world what’s up

Most recent

“Agony yet urgency”: Christine Blasey Ford explains why she came forward with Kavanaugh accusation

Stories That Pay Off: What to do when everyone wants your professional advice — for free

Jane Fonda on life in Trump’s America: “Chaos is where tyrants rise to the top”

Ted Cruz’s latest attack on Beto O’Rourke is little more than a racist dog whistle

Amber Guyger fired by Dallas Police Department after killing Botham Shem Jean in his own apartment

Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation hangs in the balance amid Rod Rosenstein’s possible exit

WhatsApp has hired a grievance officer to address fake news in India

24 of the best looks from Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2019 from Armani to Prada to Versace

Rod Rosenstein to meet with Trump on Thursday, amid reports he’s exiting the administration

Trump sticks with Kavanaugh, calls sexual assault allegations “totally political”