Stories That Pay Off: What to do when everyone wants your professional advice — for free
Here’s how to set boundaries with loved ones asking for a ‘favor.’ Gaudilab/Shutterstock

Stories That Pay Off: What to do when everyone wants your professional advice — for free

By Josh Ocampo | 

Doing a favor for a friend may seem harmless, especially if you’re an expert on the subject. But when you’re helping them out on your own time — and for free — it can become a problem. We spoke to experts about the right ways to set boundaries with loved ones when it comes to your job and why “I’ll think about it” is sometimes the best response.

Also this week, Mic explored how ride-hail apps like Uber and Lyft are negatively impacting New York City’s taxi drivers, examined the salaries of those in the financial industry and took a look at why one millennial is paralyzed by their checking account.

Love and Money: How to get out of doing “favors” for friends and family

Despite what your friends and family might think, your professional expertise isn’t always available for free.
Despite what your friends and family might think, your professional expertise isn’t always available for free. Wayhome Studio/Shutterstock

Your friends and family value your professional opinion, they just don’t want to pay you for it — here’s how to change that for both parties.

New York City cab drivers face depression and debt amid increased competition from Uber and Lyft

Yellow cab drivers protest Uber in front of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
Yellow cab drivers protest Uber in front of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Six New York City taxicab drivers have died by suicide in recent months, sparking protests and rallies aimed at protecting drivers’ wages.

Wall Street salaries are the highest they’ve been since the financial crisis

A man walks past the New York Stock Exchange in New York City.
A man walks past the New York Stock Exchange in New York City. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The average salary for employees on Wall Street was $422,500 last year — the highest average since 2008.

Money Confession: I have $30,000 sitting in my checking account, but I’m too scared to touch it

What do you do if you have a large amount of money in your bank account — and no idea what to do with it?
What do you do if you have a large amount of money in your bank account — and no idea what to do with it? Aaron Amat/Shutterstock

Having a large amount of money in your bank account isn’t necessarily a dream scenario — especially if you don’t know what to do with it.

Share:
Josh Ocampo
By Josh Ocampo
Reporter, Out of Office
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Transitioning out of apartment life

Most recent

“Agony yet urgency”: Christine Blasey Ford explains why she came forward with Kavanaugh accusation

Stories That Pay Off: What to do when everyone wants your professional advice — for free

Jane Fonda on life in Trump’s America: “Chaos is where tyrants rise to the top”

Ted Cruz’s latest attack on Beto O’Rourke is little more than a racist dog whistle

Amber Guyger fired by Dallas Police Department after killing Botham Shem Jean in his own apartment

Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation hangs in the balance amid Rod Rosenstein’s possible exit

WhatsApp has hired a grievance officer to address fake news in India

24 of the best looks from Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2019 from Armani to Prada to Versace

Rod Rosenstein to meet with Trump on Thursday, amid reports he’s exiting the administration

Trump sticks with Kavanaugh, calls sexual assault allegations “totally political”