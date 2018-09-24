Doing a favor for a friend may seem harmless, especially if you’re an expert on the subject. But when you’re helping them out on your own time — and for free — it can become a problem. We spoke to experts about the right ways to set boundaries with loved ones when it comes to your job and why “I’ll think about it” is sometimes the best response.

Also this week, Mic explored how ride-hail apps like Uber and Lyft are negatively impacting New York City’s taxi drivers, examined the salaries of those in the financial industry and took a look at why one millennial is paralyzed by their checking account.

Despite what your friends and family might think, your professional expertise isn’t always available for free. Wayhome Studio/Shutterstock

Your friends and family value your professional opinion, they just don’t want to pay you for it — here’s how to change that for both parties.

Yellow cab drivers protest Uber in front of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Six New York City taxicab drivers have died by suicide in recent months, sparking protests and rallies aimed at protecting drivers’ wages.

A man walks past the New York Stock Exchange in New York City. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The average salary for employees on Wall Street was $422,500 last year — the highest average since 2008.

What do you do if you have a large amount of money in your bank account — and no idea what to do with it? Aaron Amat/Shutterstock

Having a large amount of money in your bank account isn’t necessarily a dream scenario — especially if you don’t know what to do with it.