A running list of Lady Gaga’s ‘A Star Is Born’ red carpet looks
Lady Gaga Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

By Evan Ross Katz | 

Lady Gaga has fashioned herself in meat dresses, made entrances encapsulated in an egg and even dabbled in boy drag, so naturally, little was known and much was speculated about how she would handle the red carpets for her various A Star Is Born premieres.

It’s an important moment for Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, who can use the mechanism of the red carpet to further position herself as a viable candidate for Oscar buzz. (She’s done a good job so far, if early reviews are any indication.)

Would we get more hints of actress Gaga from the 2015 Emmy Awards? Or would we see some iteration of Mother Monster glam à la the 2017 Grammy Awards? Or maybe a hybrid of the two?

So far we’ve gotten three red carpets looks — at the Venice Film Festival, the Toronto International Film Festival and the Los Angeles film premiere. We’ve also seen her as a boatside Venice arrival look courtesy of Jonathan Simkhai, a departing Venice look courtesy of Jean Paul Gaultier, an arriving at TIFF look courtesy of Iris van Herpen and a TIFF press conference look courtesy of Ralph & Russo.

In short, Gaga has been serving, with styling by Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout. Below, take a look at her red carpet premiere looks so far and find out which designers are responsible for helping movie star Gaga emerge in full.

Los Angeles premiere

At the Los Angeles premiere of the film, Gaga wore custom Givenchy by artistic director Clare Waight Keller; jewelry by Bulgari; glam by Marc Jacobs Beauty, courtesy of makeup artist Sarah Nicole Tanno; and hair by Frederic Aspiras.

Toronto International Film Festival premiere

At the TIFF premiere of the film, Gaga wore Armani Privé along with Chopard jewels, with glam by Marc Jacobs Beauty courtesy of Sarah Nicole Tanno and hair by Frederic Aspiras.

Venice Film Festival

At the Venice premiere of the film, Gaga wore Maison Valentino with Chopard jewels, with glam by Marc Jacobs Beauty courtesy of Sarah Nicole Tanno and hair by Frederic Aspiras.

