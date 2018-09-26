Mormon women urge Republican senators to suspend Kavanaugh’s confirmation for an FBI investigation
Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) and Judge Brett Kavanaugh in the Senate President pro tempore office before a meeting at the U.S. Capitol July 11 in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Mormon women urge Republican senators to suspend Kavanaugh’s confirmation for an FBI investigation

By Alison Durkee | 

As Senate Republicans continue their push to confirm U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in the wake of mounting sexual misconduct allegations, Mormon women are calling on Republicans to halt the confirmation process until an investigation is complete.

Mormon Women for Ethical Government, a group of 6,000 women that is not formally affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, issued a statement Monday calling on the Senate Judiciary Committee to “immediately suspend [Kavanaugh’s] confirmation proceedings until a thorough independent investigation can be conducted.”

The group specifically reached out to four Republican members of the judiciary committee who also belong to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — Sens. Orrin Hatch, Jeff Flake, Mike Lee and Mike Crapo — calling on them to “ensure that these charges be taken seriously and that every attempt be made to ascertain the truth of the situation.”

“Our mutual faith teaches that any sexual abuse or assault in any context is contemptible and worthy of the most severe condemnation,” the statement noted.

“If these accusations are proved false, an investigation will prevent harm to the court’s legitimacy. If they are true, then Judge Kavanaugh must not be confirmed,” the statement continued. “As we have stated previously, sexual assault must not be normalized or condoned in any way or by anyone, especially those charged with political leadership. We boldly condemn any attempts to justify such inexcusable and reprehensible behavior and demand that our elected leaders set a morally sound example.”

In a lengthier letter posted to Medium Wednesday expanding on the call, the Mormon women’s organization urged Republicans to listen to their female constituents by not “plow[ing] right through” with Kavanaugh’s confirmation, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans would do at the Values Voter Summit Friday.

“Senators, we ask you to stop that plow,” the organization wrote on Medium. “Stop pushing forward despite the clear objections of Dr. Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez and millions of other women across the country. Women comprise half of your constituents. If you truly respect women, then demonstrate it by honoring our requests to go slowly here.”

“The appalling audacity of some of your colleagues in declaring their intention to simply take this seat with or without the broad support of women everywhere is just as troubling as the allegations against Kavanaugh. In fact, the irony is chilling.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a vote for Friday morning on Kavanaugh’s nomination, even before the committee hears testimony Thursday from professor Christine Blasey Ford on allegations that Kavanaugh forced himself on her in an act of “attempted rape” in high school. Ford’s allegations have since been bolstered by a second allegation that Kavanaugh exposed himself in college to then fellow Yale University student Deborah Ramirez, yet Republicans have so far ignored Democrats and the accusers’ calls for an FBI investigation.

Of the senators the Mormon women’s organization specifically appealed to in their statement, only Flake is currently considered to be a swing vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination. Hatch has been particularly outspoken in favor of Kavanaugh amid the allegations; the senator told reporters after Ford’s account was published that if the allegations are true, “it’d be hard for senators to not consider who the judge is today,” and later described Ramirez’s allegation as “phony.”

Share:
Alison Durkee
By Alison Durkee
Contributor, Navigating Trump's America
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Brittany Packnett wants you to #SayHerName

Most recent

These black women tattooists are traveling the country to show off their skills

“They don’t want me or us to win”: Trump warns China against meddling in midterm elections

Third woman comes forward with allegations against Brett Kavanaugh

Mormon women urge Republican senators to suspend Kavanaugh’s confirmation for an FBI investigation

Should you use collagen-based supplements, eye masks or shampoo? Experts weigh in.

NYFW spring/summer 2019 was the most inclusive across race, size, gender and age — ever

Apple, Amazon and Google are at the Senate to talk about privacy. Here are the latest developments.

Hype Daily: Will Smith bungee-jumped out of a helicopter and more entertainment news

Today in Trump’s America: Republicans schedule Kavanaugh vote before hearings on sexual assault

Soda can no longer be the default drink on kids’ menus in California