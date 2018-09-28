Welcome to Hype Daily, Mic’s morning entertainment roundup. Here’s everything you need to catch up on in the entertainment world and what to look forward to today. Want to receive this as a daily email in your inbox? Subscribe here.

Busy Philipps opened up about being a survivor of rape

Busy Philipps arrives at the world premiere of ‘I Feel Pretty’ at the Westwood Village Theater on April 17 in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

On Thursday, during Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s powerful testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, actor Busy Philipps shared in an Instagram post that she was raped at age 14, including a photo of herself as a teen.

“This is me at 14,” she wrote. “The age I was raped. It’s taken me 25 years to say those words. I wrote about it in my book. I finally told my parents and sister about it 4 months ago. Today is the day we are silent no more. All of us. I’m scared to post this. I can’t imagine what Dr. Ford is feeling right now.” The comments section of the post was flooded with support and messages of gratitude to Philipps for sharing her story. Thanks for your bravery, Busy.

The first single from A Star Is Born is here

Lady Gaga and actor and director Bradley Cooper pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘A Star Is Born’ in London Sept. 27. Vianney Le Caer/AP

“Shallow,” the first single off the very highly anticipated soundtrack to the upcoming remake of A Star Is Born, dropped Thursday. You might recognize it from the trailer, but now you can finally listen to the whole thing. According to Entertainment Weekly, “Shallow” is “the first song that Jackson (Bradley Cooper) and Ally (Lady Gaga) sing in the film. It’s the beginning of both their love and their creative collaboration.” Cool!

Listen to the new single here and, in case you forgot for some reason, A Star Is Born hits theaters Oct. 5.

Kanye West is being Kanye again

Kanye West attends the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Bethesda Terrace on Sept. 7 in New York City. Rob Kim/Getty Images

Rapper and controversy-generator Kanye West, who says he’s releasing a new album this very weekend, stopped by Fader Thursday and gave a rambling, wide-ranging interview. Basically, exactly what you might expect.

He showed up wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, told the staff he wanted to appear on Saturday Night Live with Louis C.K., said he would have “run, fought, or got killed” had he been a slave and expressed interest in building a flying-car factory. So, just normal Kanye stuff, then.

Judi Dench thinks removing Kevin Spacey from a movie was a bad idea

Judi Dench receives the Donostia Award during the 66th San Sebastian International Film Festival in San Sebastian, Spain, on Sept. 25. Jimmy Olsen/MediaPunch/AP

Uh-oh, Dame Judi Dench seems to be expressing support for Kevin Spacey, the actor who has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by multiple people, including men who were under 18 when the alleged encounters took place. According to the Associated Press, Dench, who was speaking at the San Sebastian film festival in Spain, said that, while she doesn’t condone his actions, Spacey “is and was a most wonderful actor.”

She also criticized the decision to recast his role in the film All the Money in the World after the allegations became public last year. “I can’t approve in any way the fact that, whatever he has done, that you then start to cut him out of films,” she said. “Are we to go back through history now and anyone who has misbehaved in any way or has broken the law or has committed some kind of offense, are they always going to be cut out?” Well, no Judi, but maybe they shouldn’t get to be in any brand new movies?

Put this on your radar: Bad Reputation

Singer Joan Jett is shown in this December 1986 photo. AP

Bad Reputation, a new documentary about the life and influence of rocker Joan Jett, hits theaters and streaming platforms Friday. According to a review of the film in the New York Times, Bad Reputation “convincingly makes the case” Jett is both an important artist and “a feminist heroine as well.” Sounds like a perfect antidote to this week’s news cycle. Check out a trailer here.