Rapper Cardi B, aka Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, has turned herself in to New York City police in connection with an incident at a New York City strip club in August, CNN reported Monday. A police spokesperson told CNN that Cardi B. was charged with two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of assault.

The charges are related to an incident that took place at the Angels Strip Club in Flushing, Queens, around 3 a.m. Aug. 29. Cardi B and “nine members of her entourage” are alleged to have thrown “bottles, chairs and a hookah pipe” at the establishment’s bartenders, two of whom were injured, according to local TV station WLNY.

Cardi B is assisted by security guards as she leaves a police precinct Monday in the Queens borough of New York City. Mark Lennihan/AP

One of the bartenders involved told TMZ that Cardi B accused her of having an affair with her husband, rapper Offset. Cardi B and Offset welcomed their first child together, daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, back in July.

The incident at Angels Strip Club doesn’t appear to be related to Cardi B’s Fashion Week fight with rival rapper Nicki Minaj in September, which reportedly involved yelling and shoe-throwing.

Cardi B, often a prolific poster on social media, hadn’t addressed the charges on her Instagram or Twitter accounts as of Monday afternoon. According to CNN, she’s due in court Oct. 29.