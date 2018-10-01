Stories That Pay Off: A new law could mean the end of cramped legroom on airlines
The days of little legroom on airlines may soon be over. Patrick Lux/Getty Images

Stories That Pay Off: A new law could mean the end of cramped legroom on airlines

By Josh Ocampo | 

The average legroom on a flight has shrunken an entire 4 inches since the 1970s — which presents a problem for the American population. One-third of all Americans are obese and many airlines even require passengers over a certain size to purchase a second seat. Luckily, a recently introduced bill making its way through the House and Senate may enforce the standards for legroom and improve the flying experience for all of us.

Also this week, Mic took at look at fundraisers in support of Christine Blasey Ford after Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, explored Bill Cosby’s career and financial affairs and asked experts how people can finally rid themselves of their addiction to ride-hailing apps.

Airlines may soon be legally required to increase seat sizes on airplanes

The seat width and legroom of airplane seats could soon be regulated.
The seat width and legroom of airplane seats could soon be regulated. Ted S. Warren/AP

The bill would mean a number of other significant changes for airline travel, including a minimum for airplane bathroom size and newer standards for service animals.

More than $500,000 has been raised on GoFundMe for Christine Blasey Ford’s security and legal costs

Christine Blasey Ford speaks before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Christine Blasey Ford speaks before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Pool/Getty Images

Since the fundraisers were mentioned in the Brett Kavanaugh hearing, over $500,000 has been donated across 13 campaigns in support of Ford.

What’s the current state of Bill Cosby’s finances?

Bill Cosby departs after his sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Pennsylvania.
Bill Cosby departs after his sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Pennsylvania. Matt Slocum/AP

He was one the highest-paid entertainers in the world. Take a look at how he amassed his fortune — and what’s left now.

Money Confession: I spend $500 a month on Uber, Lyft and taxis

A taxi driver takes part in a protest to demand more regulation for the transport service Uber in Guatemala City.
A taxi driver takes part in a protest to demand more regulation for the transport service Uber in Guatemala City. Johan Ordonez/Getty Images

We asked experts to weigh in on how you should wean yourself off your Uber addiction.

Share:
Josh Ocampo
By Josh Ocampo
Reporter, Out of Office
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Transitioning out of apartment life

Most recent

Stories That Pay Off: A new law could mean the end of cramped legroom on airlines

Mic Daily: Trump goes off the rails at a news conference — and other news of the day

Trump administration sues California over net neutrality law

Former MoviePass users, check your email — the app may be about to charge you $9.95 per month again

21 of the most jaw-droppingly gorgeous looks from Paris Fashion Week spring/summer 2019

Cardi B turns herself in, is officially charged with assault in connection with strip club incident

Activists at March for Black Women call for the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act

The overwhelming whiteness of Hedi Slimane’s Celine

Kavanaugh classmate tells FBI the judge was often “belligerent and aggressive” while drunk

Questions on Kavanaugh accusations push Trump news conference on trade off the rails