If you’ve ever wanted a chance to be immersed in the world of the Harry Potter series and wander around the creaky hallways of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, now’s your chance — maybe. It seems like there might be a Harry Potter RPG video game in the works, at least according to what seemed to be leaked footage making the rounds on social media.

According to the Verge, the leaked footage, which appeared in a YouTube video that was posted to Reddit on Monday, allegedly emerged “from a focus group conducted in the U.S.” The Verge reported the user who posted the video apparently said they had been “approached in a shopping mall to watch the trailer and complete a short survey.”

The YouTube video in question has since been taken down and replaced with a notice saying, “This video contains content from Warner Bros. Entertainment Interactive, who has blocked it on copyright grounds,” which could indicate this is something that the powers that be don’t want made public yet.

Clips of the alleged leaked footage posted on Twitter were still available as of Tuesday morning, and seem to show elements of gameplay, including character customization and spell-casting, as well as a detailed replica of the Hogwarts Great Hall (complete with floating candles).

There have been other video games based on the Harry Potter series, but they’ve been standard action or adventure games based on the movies in the franchise. If this leaked footage is actually of a new RPG, as the character creation clip seems to suggest, then it likely has a standalone story and would be much more immersive than past Harry Potter games.

According to the Verge, the suspected developer of the new game is Avalanche Software. Warner Bros., which owns the development rights to video games based on the Harry Potter franchise, is a parent company of Avalanche.

Neither Avalanche nor Warner Bros. has released a public statement about the footage yet, but if it’s fake then it’s a very elaborate hoax. Hopefully, this means we’ll all finally get the chance to go to Hogwarts. If so, then we’ll see you at Platform Nine and Three-Quarters.