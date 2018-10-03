If you’ve been pulled over by law enforcement, your iPhone can now text your location to an emergency contact and share with them video of the interaction afterward — all by telling Siri a single word.

A new workflow titled “Police” allows your iPhone to do these actions and more when you’ve been pulled over. Reddit user RobertAPetersen created the trick using Siri Shortcuts, Apple’s iOS 12 app that extends its virtual assistant’s capabilities. When triggered, the shortcut will complete the following actions: lower your phone’s brightness, turn on Do Not Disturb, send your location via text to an emergency contact and let them know you’ve been pulled over. The shortcut will also automatically start capturing video with the front-facing camera. Once the user stops the video recording, it can automatically be shared with the emergency contact or to a cloud service like Dropbox.

iPhone users on iOS 12 can grab the “Police” shortcut here.

Since the “Police” shortcut was made available, others have tweaked the formula to create their own. One iteration of the shortcut will automatically tweet the video instead of sharing it with a contact. Another will reboot your phone, requiring you to enter your passcode upon restart. This prevents law enforcement from forcing their way into your phone. (Police can make you open your phone with a fingerprint or face detection scan, but not via password.)

Apple’s Shortcuts app has extended the iPhone’s abilities past what Apple has built in. Users have created shortcuts that can turn burst-mode photos into gifs or let you download Youtube videos right on your phone. iPhone apps like the weather app Carrot Weather or the transit app Citymapper have made available shortcuts also, allowing users to assign custom phrases to common actions within those apps.

Of course, a situation like being pulled over by the police is much less commonplace than grabbing the weather or a train route. But “Police” equips iPhone users for those uncommon situations, too.