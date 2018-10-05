On Tuesday, Weight Watchers announced it was shifting in a new direction — one geared toward wellness. But despite its feel-good commercials and attempts at “inspiring healthy habits,” the program still lacks the one thing that could benefit it most, according to one former Weight Watcher: actually empowering its members.

A Weight Watchers center in New York City Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

The new WW wants to take the focus off weight and numbers — but its issues remain the same.

A group of participants at the Women in Hospitality United’s Solution Sprint. Bridget Shevlin/Women in Hospitality United

A group of around 75 people came together to discuss harassment, mental health and other challenges for working parents.

An advertisement for an upcoming performance at the Monster in New York City’s West Village neighborhood Mitch Ferrino/Facebook

The gay community still has a lot more to accomplish when it comes to inclusivity.

Padma Lakshmi and James Beard Foundation CEO Clare Reichenbach Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

The James Beard Foundation’s policy changes are part of a broader effort to increase gender, race and ethnic representation in its prestigious awards.