Amazon’s minimum wage boost will strip hourly employees of bonuses
An Amazon warehouse in Paris in 2016 Eric Piermont/Getty Images

Amazon’s minimum wage boost will strip hourly employees of bonuses

By Xavier Harding | 

Amazon announced Tuesday it would increase the minimum wage of its workers to $15 an hour. The retailer also announced that its policy team would lobby to increase the minimum wage on a national level.

It appears the changes came with fine print.

Bloomberg on Wednesday reported that Amazon will remove workers’ bonuses and stock awards. The raise in pay would be funded by the removal of bonus pay and stock awards. Bloomberg, which spoke with two unnamed sources, noted that Amazon workers saw bonuses to the tune of hundreds of dollars. In a statement, Amazon told Bloomberg that the workers will still see their overall compensation increase, despite losing bonuses.

“In addition, because it’s no longer incentive-based, the compensation will be more immediate and predictable,” Amazon said, according to Bloomberg.

Over the past few years, workers have expressed anxiety over strict work conditions at the online retailer. “It is modern slavery,” a worker told Business Insider. “Jeff Bezos has become the richest man in the world off the backs of people so desperate for work that we tolerate the abuse.”

Amazon workers in the United Kingdom have been known to be constantly stressed, Fast Company reported. One employee revealed that some were resigned to urinating in bottles out of fear of missing strict goal targets.

With profits in the billions and history’s richest man as CEO, Amazon could afford to change its mind about bonuses and stock pay.

Share:
Xavier Harding
By Xavier Harding
Reporter, The Future Is Now
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Crops are growing in this underwater garden

Most recent

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer detained at Brett Kavanaugh protest on Capitol Hill

“We believe you Dr. Ford!”: Thousands of anti-Kavanaugh protesters descend on Washington, DC

The Chinese government infiltrated Apple and Amazon servers with a tiny microchip

Republicans take preemptive victory lap on Brett Kavanaugh as they schedule first vote for Friday

Time’s Up, the group formed after #MeToo, has hired Lisa Borders as its first CEO

With Brett Kavanaugh, Trumpism ascends to the Supreme Court

Amber Rose on pressures of rape culture: “I said ‘no’ but I did it anyway because I felt obligated”

Amazon’s minimum wage boost will strip hourly employees of bonuses

Behold, a new museum exhibition: “Anna Wintour Double Crossing Her Legs”

Harvey Weinstein was reportedly spotted at Babbo, the restaurant partly owned by Mario Batali