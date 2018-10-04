Mic Daily: Republicans prepare to vote on Kavanaugh — and other news of the day

Welcome to Mic Daily: Mic’s newsletter that cuts through the noise and lands in your inbox every weekday. We carefully curate each edition to send you a cross section of our most vital stories of the day.

Time’s Up CEO Lisa Borders in June 2017 Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Of the many offshoot groups, protests and discussions from #MeToo, one was born specifically in Hollywood. On Jan. 1, a group of the industry’s most powerful actresses, directors, agents and other executives launched Time’s Up, their own push for solidarity, inclusivity and change.

Now, nearly a year after the Weinstein report, the group has hired its first CEO: Lisa Borders.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley (right) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Republicans took a preemptive victory lap on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation today, chastising Senate Democrats for delaying the confirmation process and setting up the first vote on his nomination for 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.

“This is the 87th day. That’s three weeks longer than the average of the last three or four nominees to the Supreme Court,” Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley said Thursday at a news conference on Capitol Hill. “So don’t tell me we haven’t spent enough time.”

Amber Rose at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in August Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The Amber Rose SlutWalk returns to the streets of Downtown Los Angeles for the fourth year on Saturday. 2018’s event will call special attention to voter registration ahead of the midterm elections in November.

Ahead of the event, Mic chatted with Rose about her hopes for this year’s SlutWalk, the pressures of rape culture, her evolving thoughts on marriage and what she’s looking forward to most this year.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh Pool/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh may be poised for confirmation to the Supreme Court following the “limited” FBI probe into the sexual assault allegations against him.

If a few notable swing voters in Congress vote “yes,” that could be enough to elevate Kavanaugh to a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court, a move that would remake the nation’s high court in Trump’s image.

Juul has won over young people. But that has dangerous consequences. Eva Hambach/Getty Images

Juul, the rectangular-shaped, battery-powered cigarette, has taken over schools across the nation. According to a survey by the Truth Initiative, nearly one-fifth of middle school and high school students report having seen a Juul used at school. The trend has become so popular, it’s even earned its own verb: “Juuling.” But despite its success, FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb called the trend of using Juul and e-cigarettes an “epidemic” largely affecting kids, and doctors remain worried about its under-researched health effects.