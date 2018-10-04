Actress and comedian Amy Schumer detained at Brett Kavanaugh protest on Capitol Hill
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) speaks at a rally against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as actress and comedian Amy Schumer looks on. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

By Emily C. Singer | 

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer was detained on Capitol Hill on Thursday for protesting against Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, MSNBC reported.

Schumer was one of hundreds of protesters who gathered in the Hart Senate Office Building, where senators and their staff work, to voice their opposition to Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Schumer can be seen in a video in which a Capitol Police officer tells protesters they will be arrested unless they leave the building.

“Do you want to be arrested?” the officer asks.

“Yes,” Schumer replied.

The protests come after Republicans scheduled a procedural vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination for Thursday morning.

Republicans scheduled the vote after the FBI returned notes from its investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh. GOP senators claim the reports — which were not made public — provide no corroborating evidence for the sexual assault claims, while Democrats say the FBI investigation was a sham stymied by Republicans and the White House.

