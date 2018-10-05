Mic’s Brand Studio and Truth Initiative win the OMMA Award for video on Big Tobacco

Mic is excited to share that its brand studio, in partnership with Truth Initiative, has won the Online Marketing Media and Advertising Award for content marketing: single execution in the online advertising creativity category!

In this video, Mic and Truth showed how Big Tobacco markets its products to people we know and people we care about. But behind its smokescreen lies blatant misrepresentation and factual inaccuracies. In a promising development in 2006, a federal court mandated Big Tobacco to issue corrective statements to its misleading claims. Fast-forward 11 years later, and Big Tobacco addressed the court order with a series of ads — ads most people have never seen. So in partnership with Truth, Mic worked to raise awareness of this important campaign.

By shedding light on some of Big Tobacco’s biggest offenses, Mic’s Brand Studio created a quick-witted video that captures people’s real responses to the shocking ads and provides unexpected corrective statements designed to enlighten and engage readers. Within the first four days, the video amassed over 1MM Facebook views, surpassed Mic’s average engagement by 198% and had an in-view time 149% above Moat’s video benchmarks.

Entrants in the online advertising creativity category were judged on the specific creative tools and techniques that helped lead to demonstrable actions and results. By the time an OMMA Awards entry reaches the winner’s circle, it has survived two rounds of judging. Round one consists of the MediaPost editorial team reviewing and judging each of the categories. The editors handpick three finalists per category and then send the results to the OMMA Awards judges, who choose a winner for each category, as well as a “best in show.”