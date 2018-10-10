These billboards tackle some of the country’s most pressing issues ahead of Election Day

For Freedoms, a civic engagement platform for artists, is launching the 50 State Initiative to stir public discourse via more than 100 thought-provoking billboards across the country ahead of the midterm elections in November.
In October, the organization began rolling out more than 100 billboards that speak to issues that define the current American sociopolitical climate. The project is an “anti-partisan” effort that chooses to focus on the issues rather supporting specific political parties.
“One major problem we confront is the binary nature of arguments on political issues,” Mark Skidmore, For Freedoms political adviser, said in a statement. “We are not for or against. We are for everything in between. For Freedoms is trying to grapple with the problem of exclusion and exclusivity. We believe art is a civic catalyst. That means we are welcoming, inclusive and open to all, and believe everyone should have an equal seat at the table.”
For instance, one billboard designed by Brooklyn-based artist Shaun Leonardo states that if Trayvon Martin were alive today, he would be of voting age. “Trayvon Martin … would have been 23 years old … could have voted.”
“Trayvon Martin...Could Have Voted” by Shaun Leonardo, Florida
“We Hold These Truths to be Self-Evident” by Zoë Buckman and Natalie Frank, Washington, D.C.
Another billboard by Zoe Buckman and Natalie Frank calls out misogynistic quotes from 37 politicians, including Donald Trump, Ted Kennedy and Rick Santorum. The billboard will be displayed across from the White House.
“Migrants” by J.R., Arizona
Another billboard designed by artist J.R. has an image of a dinner party being held at a long table at the Mexico/U.S. border, as a way to call attention to the issue of immigration.
Here is a look at 12 more billboards from the 50 States Initiative.
“Familias Separadas” by Michelle Ortiz, Pennsylvania
“All Lies Matter” by Hank Willis Thomas, Tennessee
“Cotton Bowl” by Hank Willis Thomas, California
“Thoughts. Prayers” by Paula Crown, Wyoming
“There’s no way like the American Way” by Eric Gottesman, Alabama
“Grab ‘Em by the Ballots” by Zoë Buckman, New York
“Ride, Walk, Drive, March, Vote” by Derrick Adams, Florida
“Continue to Dream” by Carrie Mae Weems, Florida
“Every Refugee Boat is a Mayflower” by Christopher Myers, Maine
“True peace is not merely the absence of tension, it is the presence of justice,” by Martin Luther King; Equal Justice Initiative, Virginia
“Black Power Lives Here” by Theaster Gates, Indiana
“Freedom Is Not Guaranteed” by Xaviera Simmons, South Dakota
Fifty of the billboards were funded through Kickstarter and the remaining were curated in collaboration with partner institutions including the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art, Brother Rutter and the Baltimore Museum of Art, and more.
The unveiling of the 50 State Initiative is part of a number of activations that For Freedoms is carrying out prior to Election Day. For example, in September, the Birmingham Museum of Art launched an exhibit focusing on the civil rights era and the current political climate. Visitors will also be allowed to register to vote on site. On Oct. 11, the museum is hosting a community-focused town hall to further civic engagement.
“The goal is to encourage dialogue across partisan lines and fundamentally challenge partisanship itself,” Emma Nuzzo, For Freedom’s programs manager, said in a statement. “With our partners, we are exploring the role of arts institutions and artists in connecting with and mobilizing their local communities.”