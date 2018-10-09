Trump merchandise now includes “Stand Up for America” football jerseys
Stand Up for America Men’s Football Jersey Trump Make America Great Again Committee

Trump merchandise now includes “Stand Up for America” football jerseys

By Evan Ross Katz | 

President Donald Trump’s latest attack on NFL kneelers is to quite literally profit off opposition messaging in the form of merchandise sold on Trump’s website.

The Stand Up for America Men’s Football Jersey, which retails for $99 (the same price the NFL sells its jerseys for), has a 45 on the front and back and is embroidered with “Stand Up for America” on the front and “Trump” across the back. There’s also an American flag on its sleeve.

Stand Up for America Men’s Football Jersey
Stand Up for America Men’s Football Jersey shop.donaldjtrump.com
Stand Up for America Men’s Football Jersey
Stand Up for America Men’s Football Jersey shop.donaldjtrump.com

The material is unknown, though the website stresses: “Due to high demand, please allow 4-5 weeks to receive your jersey.”

Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law and senior adviser for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc, told the New York Post over the weekend the theme originated out of the president’s love for the American flag and “his fervent belief that Americans should always stand for our national anthem.”

This is perfectly in line with much of Trump’s anti-kneeling rhetoric, which first began in September 2017, with a tweet in which Trump noted players should not be allowed to kneel.

This escalated quickly and by May, Trump outwardly said NFL players who kneel during the national anthem “maybe shouldn’t be in the country.” And it’s continued, as recently as September, when Trump continued to take jabs at the NFL’s declining ratings.

Still, where there’s a profit margin, there’s a Donald Trump, and so there are NFL-inspired jerseys that seem in line with the trolling we’ve come to expect from our commander in chief.

The product first went on sale on Sept. 7, coincidentally or perhaps not-at-all-coincidentally the same week it was announced Colin Kaepernick would be the face of Nike’s 30th anniversary campaign.

Share:
Evan Ross Katz
By Evan Ross Katz
Senior editor, Strut

Recommended video

Meet Farren Fucci, the super stylist who won over Rihanna and is showing the fashion world what’s up

Most recent

Kavanaugh battle bolsters Democrats to wide lead in generic congressional ballot, poll finds

Now that China won’t take Americans’ plastic waste, the U.S. is in the midst of a trash crisis

Georgia Republican Brian Kemp reportedly helped purge “1 in 10” of the state’s voters from the rolls

Google’s Pixel Slate wants to be both your laptop and a tablet — here’s how it works

Kanye West talks Chicago with Trump, who has long used the city as an example of “American carnage”

The next generation of young leaders are mobilizing online to push cities to commit to clean energy.

Trump merchandise now includes “Stand Up for America” football jerseys

Nikki Haley resigns from the Trump administration

Hype Daily: Kanye West is apparently going to the White House to meet with Trump

Today in Trump’s America: Trump says Kavanaugh was “proven innocent” at ceremonial swearing-in