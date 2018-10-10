Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez and more best-dressed stars on the 2018 American Music Awards red carpet
Tyra Banks. Macaulay Culkin. Amber Heard. John Stamos. Cobie Smulders. Taran Killam. Kyle Richards. These are just a few of the stars on hand at the red carpet for the 2018 American Music Awards. There were, of course, musicians on hand, but this year’s carpet made space for an overwhelming amount of nonsingers. That could easily be attributed to the lack of singers on hand.

Oh sure, at the awards show, we got our first red carpet appearance by Taylor Swift since the Billboard Music Awards in May, the debut of Mariah Carey’s new single “With You” and a powerful Aretha Franklin tribute anchored by Gladys Knight and featuring Ledisi, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin and CeCe Winans. But the show, and by proxy the fashions, felt strangely redundant.

This could perhaps be award show fatigue, having come off a lackluster MTV Video Music Awards in August, but something about Tuesday night’s show felt notably unenthused. Swift wore Balmain. Cardi wore Dolce & Gabbana. J. Lo wore a plunging neckline Georges Chakra. We’ve seen this all before.

Everyone looked good, but did anyone look great? You decide.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Chloe x Halle

Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey of Chloe x Halle
Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey of Chloe x Halle Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cardi B

Cardi B
Cardi B Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Rita Ora

Rita Ora
Rita Ora Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Halsey

Halsey
Halsey Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Frazer Harrison /Getty Images

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Poppy

Poppy
Poppy Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
