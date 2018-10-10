BrettKavanaugh.com has been purchased and made into a resource for sexual assault survivors
President Donald Trump puts his hand on Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s shoulder during his ceremonial swearing-in in the East Room of the White House. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

BrettKavanaugh.com has been purchased and made into a resource for sexual assault survivors

By Emily C. Singer | 

A nonpartisan group seeking transparency from the Supreme Court purchased the domain BrettKavanaugh.com and filled it with resources for sexual assault survivors rather than information on the new Supreme Court justice’s biography.

“Three years ago, I bought a handful of URLs that I thought might be useful in any forthcoming Supreme Court confirmation battles. Included were BrettKavanaugh.com, .org and .net,” Gabe Roth, the executive director of the group Fix the Court, said in a statement on Tuesday. “Today I am redirecting those three to a landing page with resources for victims of sexual assault.”

Roth’s statement came a day after President Donald Trump and other GOP lawmakers and Fox News hosts celebrated Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the court at a ceremonial swearing-in at the White House.

Trump said at the ceremonial swearing-in that Kavanaugh had been “proven innocent” of the sexual assault allegations levied against him by Palo Alto University professor Christine Blasey Ford and two other women — an untrue statement.

“Watching last night’s White House event and listening to the president again cast doubt on [the] veracity of Dr. Ford’s claims, while not hearing a word of contrition from the newest justice, was difficult for many Americans who have experienced sexual misconduct firsthand,” Roth said. “Fix the Court stands with you. We believe you, and we support you. And if you seek additional resources, you can go to BrettKavanaugh.com.”

Share:
Emily C. Singer
By Emily C. Singer
Senior writer, Navigating Trump's America
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Jeff Sessions is back on Capitol Hill today

Most recent

These billboards tackle some of the country’s most pressing issues ahead of Election Day

Alec Baldwin gives a cringey new interview: “Black people love me”

Amazon’s recruiting software that ranked men higher than women is a lesson in AI bias

BrettKavanaugh.com has been purchased and made into a resource for sexual assault survivors

The 2019 Met Gala, co-chaired by Lady Gaga and Serena Williams, will focus on camp aesthetic

Christine Blasey Ford nominated for distinguished alumna award after Kavanaugh testimony

Christopher Steele, author of salacious dossier, calls on Americans to “speak out” against Trump

Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez and more best-dressed stars on the 2018 American Music Awards red carpet

5 under-the-radar House races that could bring election night surprises

Your guide to which Oscar favorites suit you best