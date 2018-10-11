Kanye West just met with Trump at the White House. And it was... bizarre.

Well, it finally happened — Kanye West’s White House meeting with President Donald Trump took place in the Oval Office on Thursday, and it seems like their conversation was just as strange as you might guess.

The topics for the meeting were reportedly supposed to include “manufacturing resurgence in America, prison reform, how to prevent gang violence and what can be done to reduce violence in Chicago,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said before the meeting, according to E! News. But it seems like both Trump and West veered more than slightly off-topic.

Vivian Salama, a White House correspondent for the Wall Street Journal, who was in the room for the meeting of the minds, tweeted that at one point West ran up to Trump to give him a hug, and also said that, as president, Trump has to be “the freshest” and “the flyest.”

According to reports out of the room where the meeting took place, West spoke for a solid 10 minutes, said he had been misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder and also said he’s sleep-deprived. Apparently, when West was done speaking, Trump said, “That was pretty impressive. ... That was quite something.”

West, who wore a red “Make America great again” hat during the meeting, also said that he “loves Hillary” but that her 2016 slogan, “I’m with her,” didn’t resonate with him, according to NBC political reporter Josh Lederman.

And NBC White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell tweeted that West said the MAGA hat “gives him power.”

According to the Washington Post’s Felicia Sonmez, quoting from another Post reporter, West referred to his own comments as “a fine wine” and also, brace yourself, said he’d be open to running for president “after 2024.”

The entire conversation was profanity-laced, convoluted and altogether as strange as you might expect. There’s no word on if Kid Rock, who was also spotted arriving at the White House on Thursday, was around during the conversation.