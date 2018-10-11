Kanye West just met with Trump at the White House. And it was... bizarre.
Kanye West seated with President Donald Trump and others in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

Kanye West just met with Trump at the White House. And it was... bizarre.

By Anna Swartz | 

Well, it finally happened — Kanye West’s White House meeting with President Donald Trump took place in the Oval Office on Thursday, and it seems like their conversation was just as strange as you might guess.

The topics for the meeting were reportedly supposed to include “manufacturing resurgence in America, prison reform, how to prevent gang violence and what can be done to reduce violence in Chicago,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said before the meeting, according to E! News. But it seems like both Trump and West veered more than slightly off-topic.

Vivian Salama, a White House correspondent for the Wall Street Journal, who was in the room for the meeting of the minds, tweeted that at one point West ran up to Trump to give him a hug, and also said that, as president, Trump has to be “the freshest” and “the flyest.”

According to reports out of the room where the meeting took place, West spoke for a solid 10 minutes, said he had been misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder and also said he’s sleep-deprived. Apparently, when West was done speaking, Trump said, “That was pretty impressive. ... That was quite something.”

West, who wore a red “Make America great again” hat during the meeting, also said that he “loves Hillary” but that her 2016 slogan, “I’m with her,” didn’t resonate with him, according to NBC political reporter Josh Lederman.

And NBC White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell tweeted that West said the MAGA hat “gives him power.”

According to the Washington Post’s Felicia Sonmez, quoting from another Post reporter, West referred to his own comments as “a fine wine” and also, brace yourself, said he’d be open to running for president “after 2024.”

The entire conversation was profanity-laced, convoluted and altogether as strange as you might expect. There’s no word on if Kid Rock, who was also spotted arriving at the White House on Thursday, was around during the conversation.

Share:
Anna Swartz
By Anna Swartz
Reporter, Hype
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Wyatt Cenac and the history of comedy and social justice

Most recent

Brian Kemp is reportedly holding onto 53,000 voter applications — mostly from black people

#27yearslater is trending today. Here's why.

Kanye West just met with Trump at the White House. And it was... bizarre.

Samsung’s new phone has more camera lenses than buttons

How Hurricane Michael could scramble Florida’s tight midterm races

Is this inflatable jumpsuit the future of travel wear?

Transgender advocate Dana Pizzuti shares her tips on how to transition at work

‘Queer Eye’ star Antoni Porowski’s restaurant offers a healthy twist on Polish foods he ate as a kid

Hype Daily: Karlie Kloss and Christian Siriano join ‘Project Runway’ and more entertainment news

Today in Trump’s America: Trump mocks the #MeToo movement at Pennsylvania rally