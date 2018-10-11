Aquaria, Mj Rodriguez, Teddy Quinlivan, Barbie Ferreira and more front Moschino x H&M’s lookbook
Barbie Ferreira, Teddy Quinlivan, Aquaria and Mj Rodriguez Marcus Mam/H&M

Aquaria, Mj Rodriguez, Teddy Quinlivan, Barbie Ferreira and more front Moschino x H&M’s lookbook

By Evan Ross Katz | 

Just two days after the November midterms comes another important date: the release of H&M’s annual high-fashion collaboration, this year courtesy of Jeremy Scott’s Moschino. The first glimpse at the collection, featuring condom-print shirts alongside an abundance of sequins, faux fur and oversized denim, dropped Thursday.

Following the diverse roster of talent featured in the 2017 Erdem x H&M campaign, 2018’s lookbook features a number of familiar faces, including RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 winner Aquaria, Pose star Mj Rodriguez, superstar model Teddy Quinlivan and model/actress Barbie Ferreira. The campaign also includes Dilone, Bria Vinaite, Aya and Ami Suzuki, and Louis Bubko, whom Mic first profiled in 2017.

These individuals, Scott said, aren’t just his models but also his friends.

“Whenever I design, I think about my friends,” Scott said in a statement. “The Moschino x H&M lookbook is like a party; celebrating the fun, the pop, the creativity, and the energy of the people and the collection.”

Check out pictures from the lookbook below ahead of the collection’s full launch Nov. 8.

Aquaria

Aquaria
Aquaria Marcus Mam/H&M
Aquaria
Aquaria Marcus Mam/H&M
Aquaria
Aquaria Marcus Mam/H&M
Aquaria
Aquaria Marcus Mam/H&M

Mj Rodriguez

Mj Rodriguez
Mj Rodriguez Marcus Mam/H&M
Mj Rodriguez
Mj Rodriguez Marcus Mam/H&M

Teddy Quinlivan

Teddy Quinlivan
Teddy Quinlivan Marcus Mam/H&M
Teddy Quinlivan
Teddy Quinlivan Marcus Mam/H&M
Teddy Quinlivan
Teddy Quinlivan Marcus Mam/H&M

Barbie Ferreira

Barbie Ferreira
Barbie Ferreira Marcus Mam/H&M
Barbie Ferreira
Barbie Ferreira Marcus Mam/H&M
Barbie Ferreira
Barbie Ferreira Marcus Mam/H&M
Barbie Ferreira
Barbie Ferreira Marcus Mam/H&M
Barbie Ferreira
Barbie Ferreira Marcus Mam/H&M

Check out the full Moschino x H&M lookbook here.

Share:
Evan Ross Katz
By Evan Ross Katz
Senior editor, Strut

Recommended video

Meet Farren Fucci, the super stylist who won over Rihanna and is showing the fashion world what’s up

Most recent

Bernie Sanders on Amazon’s minimum wage: “It’s a huge victory for hundreds of thousands of workers”

Mic Daily: The effects of Hurricane Michael on the upcoming midterms — and other news of the day

A fundraiser for Fatima Ali from ‘Top Chef’ has raised more than $40,000

Aquaria, Mj Rodriguez, Teddy Quinlivan, Barbie Ferreira and more front Moschino x H&M’s lookbook

GoDaddy gives alt-right apparel company a platform to raise money for Charlottesville rioters

Brian Kemp is reportedly holding onto 53,000 voter applications — mostly from black people

#27yearslater is trending today. Here's why.

Kanye West just met with Trump at the White House. And it was... bizarre.

Samsung’s new phone has more camera lenses than buttons

How Hurricane Michael could scramble Florida’s tight midterm races