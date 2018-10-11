Aquaria, Mj Rodriguez, Teddy Quinlivan, Barbie Ferreira and more front Moschino x H&M’s lookbook

Just two days after the November midterms comes another important date: the release of H&M’s annual high-fashion collaboration, this year courtesy of Jeremy Scott’s Moschino. The first glimpse at the collection, featuring condom-print shirts alongside an abundance of sequins, faux fur and oversized denim, dropped Thursday.

Following the diverse roster of talent featured in the 2017 Erdem x H&M campaign, 2018’s lookbook features a number of familiar faces, including RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 winner Aquaria, Pose star Mj Rodriguez, superstar model Teddy Quinlivan and model/actress Barbie Ferreira. The campaign also includes Dilone, Bria Vinaite, Aya and Ami Suzuki, and Louis Bubko, whom Mic first profiled in 2017.

These individuals, Scott said, aren’t just his models but also his friends.

“Whenever I design, I think about my friends,” Scott said in a statement. “The Moschino x H&M lookbook is like a party; celebrating the fun, the pop, the creativity, and the energy of the people and the collection.”

Check out pictures from the lookbook below ahead of the collection’s full launch Nov. 8.

Check out the full Moschino x H&M lookbook here.