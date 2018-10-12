Mic Daily: Beto O’Rourke smashes fundraising records — and other news of the day

Good evening, folks. Exhausted though you may be, you survived the week. Congratulations! Before you switch that brain off for the next 48 hours, here are the five most important stories out of Mic today. Give ‘em a read, won’t you? I picked them myself.

Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke Loren Elliott/Getty Images

In just a few months, Beto O’Rourke — the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate facing off against GOP Sen. Ted Cruz — raised a whopping $38.1 million. That’s more than most presidential candidates raise over the same period of time, Mic’s Emily Singer reported.

Legislation like the Americans with Disabilities Act has done little to create change, disability rights advocates say. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

In early October, President Donald Trump authorized a number of airline regulations that should benefit consumers — one of which is specifically aimed at making life a bit easier for travelers who have disabilities.

Advocates, however, question whether the regulations will really do anything at all.

Anna Diop as Starfire in the new DC Entertainment series ‘Titans’ IMDb

A new live-action adaptation of Teen Titans, an animated cartoon which itself is based on characters from DC comic books, is officially out as of Friday. But the path to get here has been paved with horrific, racist — and frankly, unsurprising — amounts of harassment aimed at its lead actors.

Mic’s Chauncey Alcorn interviewed the cast to hear what they had to say about the backlash they’ve received from so-called fans.

R. Kelly performs in concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, in September 2015. Mike Pont/Getty Images

For the past two decades, multiple women have stepped forward to accuse singer R. Kelly of sexual abuse, including some particularly chilling accounts that resemble sex trafficking and cult-like behavior, experts have said.

Now, Timothy Savage and Jonjelyn Savage, who have said their daughter is “being held against her will” by Kelly, have set up a hotline for other people to open up about their own experiences.

This April 1, 2016, file photo shows a billboard above a gas station that reads “Feel the Burn,” a play on then-presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ campaign slogan, “Feel the Bern.” Nick Ut/AP

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reported cases of common sexually transmitted infections are at record highs. The reasons for this are multifaceted, but some say one contributing factor is that, in general, family doctors aren’t testing their patients for common STIs as frequently as they should be.

In fact, some patients, like writer Rob Nolan, circumvent their family doctors entirely and choose to get tested — and if necessary, treated — for STIs at specialized clinics that handle this sort of thing every day.