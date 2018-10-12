Subscribe to Mic Daily
We’ll send you a rundown of the top five stories every day
Mic Daily: Beto O’Rourke smashes fundraising records — and other news of the day
Texas Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke Richard W. Rodriguez/AP

Mic Daily: Beto O’Rourke smashes fundraising records — and other news of the day

By Tim Mulkerin | 

Good evening, folks. Exhausted though you may be, you survived the week. Congratulations! Before you switch that brain off for the next 48 hours, here are the five most important stories out of Mic today. Give ‘em a read, won’t you? I picked them myself.

Beto O’Rourke blows past records with massive fundraising haul

Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke
Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke Loren Elliott/Getty Images

In just a few months, Beto O’Rourke — the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate facing off against GOP Sen. Ted Cruz — raised a whopping $38.1 million. That’s more than most presidential candidates raise over the same period of time, Mic’s Emily Singer reported.

Trump’s new law protects travelers with disabilities — but advocates worry it might be meaningless

Legislation like the Americans with Disabilities Act has done little to create change, disability rights advocates say.
Legislation like the Americans with Disabilities Act has done little to create change, disability rights advocates say. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

In early October, President Donald Trump authorized a number of airline regulations that should benefit consumers — one of which is specifically aimed at making life a bit easier for travelers who have disabilities.

Advocates, however, question whether the regulations will really do anything at all.

On Titans, people of color play orange and green characters. Of course there was backlash.

Anna Diop as Starfire in the new DC Entertainment series ‘Titans’
Anna Diop as Starfire in the new DC Entertainment series ‘Titans’ IMDb

A new live-action adaptation of Teen Titans, an animated cartoon which itself is based on characters from DC comic books, is officially out as of Friday. But the path to get here has been paved with horrific, racist — and frankly, unsurprising — amounts of harassment aimed at its lead actors.

Mic’s Chauncey Alcorn interviewed the cast to hear what they had to say about the backlash they’ve received from so-called fans.

Parents create “R Kelly abuse hotline” to give accusers a voice

R. Kelly performs in concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, in September 2015.
R. Kelly performs in concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, in September 2015. Mike Pont/Getty Images

For the past two decades, multiple women have stepped forward to accuse singer R. Kelly of sexual abuse, including some particularly chilling accounts that resemble sex trafficking and cult-like behavior, experts have said.

Now, Timothy Savage and Jonjelyn Savage, who have said their daughter is “being held against her will” by Kelly, have set up a hotline for other people to open up about their own experiences.

Family doctors are “not doing enough” to curb STDs

This April 1, 2016, file photo shows a billboard above a gas station that reads “Feel the Burn,” a play on then-presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ campaign slogan, “Feel the Bern.”
This April 1, 2016, file photo shows a billboard above a gas station that reads “Feel the Burn,” a play on then-presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ campaign slogan, “Feel the Bern.” Nick Ut/AP

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reported cases of common sexually transmitted infections are at record highs. The reasons for this are multifaceted, but some say one contributing factor is that, in general, family doctors aren’t testing their patients for common STIs as frequently as they should be.

In fact, some patients, like writer Rob Nolan, circumvent their family doctors entirely and choose to get tested — and if necessary, treated — for STIs at specialized clinics that handle this sort of thing every day.

Share:
Tim Mulkerin
By Tim Mulkerin
Reporter and Social Media Editor, Hype

Recommended video

#27yearslater is trending today. Here's why.

Most recent

Mic Daily: Beto O’Rourke smashes fundraising records — and other news of the day

This Week in Food and Travel: LaCroix doesn’t have insecticides — here’s what’s in the popular water

What Melania Trump wore her 90th week as first lady — including that outfit in Egypt

Spring 2019 fashion month was the most diverse ever — but Europe’s body diversity problem lingers

Movement Must-Reads: GoDaddy’s dealings with an alt-right apparel line, Tarana Burke speaks out

Family doctors are “not doing enough” to curb STDs

On ‘Titans,’ people of color play orange and green characters. Of course there was backlash.

Beto O’Rourke blows past records with massive fundraising haul

Parents create “R Kelly abuse hotline” to give accusers a voice

Progressive candidates’ uphill battle to get the youth vote just got easier with a new innovative app