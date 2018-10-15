Subscribe to Mic Daily
Missouri woman is fired after trying to stop a black man from entering his own apartment complex

By Chauncey Alcorn | 

The St. Louis, Missouri, woman who tried to prevent a black man from walking into his apartment complex over the weekend is now out of a job.

D’Arreion Toles’ viral video of his encounter with Hilary Brooke Mueller was enough to convince her minority-owned employer Tribeca-STL to fire her almost immediately, according to KMOV4.

Toles, a 24-year-old entrepreneur from Chicago, was arriving home from work to his downtown St. Louis luxury loft late Friday when Mueller stood in the doorway of his apartment complex and asked him to prove that he actually lived there.

“Can you please move ma’am?” Toles said in the video, which has been viewed more than five million times since Friday.

“I can,” Mueller replied. “Do you live here?”

“I already answered that question, excuse me,” Toles responded.

“I’m sorry, the keypad is right there,” Mueller said while remaining in the doorway.

“You’re blocking me [from entering],” Toles said.

“Into my building,” Mueller answered.

“And it’s my building as well,” Toles replied.

“OK, what unit?” Mueller asked.

“I don’t need to tell you that information, so excuse me, ma’am,” Toles answered.

“I’m uncomfortable,” Mueller said.

“You can be uncomfortable,” Toles said. “That’s your discretion. You’re uncomfortable because of you. I need you to move out of my way, please.”

Toles eventually was able to maneuver past Mueller who followed him into an elevator and up to his apartment door where she watched him open it before leaving. About 30 minutes later, police showed up to Toles’ apartment anyway, but no charges or citations were issued, according to KMOV.

“I was kind of blown away, shocked and like wow,” Toles told the local news station. “I am just glad I had my camera out. If I did not have my camera out, I feel it could have gone a totally different way.”

Mueller’s former employer Tribeca-STL wasn’t pleased with her actions, even though they took place off the clock at a private residence that the company said it doesn’t own or manage.

Tribeca-STL is a minority-owned company that consists of employees and residents from many racial backgrounds,” the realty company said in a written statement. “We are proud of this fact and do not and never will stand for racism or racial profiling at our company. After a review of the matter the employee has been terminated and is no longer with our company. At Tribeca-STL we want all residents, guests and visitors to feel welcome, safe and respected.”

In a Facebook post Saturday evening, Toles thanked his supporters who have been posting hundreds of comments of encouragement. In a recent news interview posted on Toles’ Facebook page, he said hundreds of people have messaged him complimenting him for keeping his cool throughout the entire encounter, saying they’re using the video as a teachable moment for their children.

“We’ve seen what happened in Dallas,” he said, likely referencing the police shooting death of Botham Jean, who was killed by an off-duty officer in his own home after the officer mistook Jean’s home for hers and shot him thinking he was an intruder.

“The camera to me as a black man in this world is just my protection,” Toles continued. “The focus should be the resolution. Certain shit shouldn’t just be happening. It’s sad that it does.”

Chauncey Alcorn
By Chauncey Alcorn
Contributor, The Movement

