U.S. President Donald Trump Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Mic Daily: The GOP relies on fear in its latest round of midterm ads — and other news of the day

By Tim Mulkerin | 

Good evening, folks. It’s another busy day out there, so let’s jump right in. Here are the top five stories out of Mic today.

Be afraid, be very afraid: GOP turns to fear, racism in closing midterm message

Voters fill out their ballots on the first day of early voting in Cincinnati in October.
Voters fill out their ballots on the first day of early voting in Cincinnati in October. John Minchillo/AP

We’re just a few weeks away from the long-awaited midterms, and the Republican Party is pulling out all the stops to prevent a “blue wave” from taking over Congress. The big takeaway from all these ads is that you should be scared — very scared — of the liberal “mob.”

NYC police killed Saheed Vassell in April. His dad wants to know why no one’s been disciplined.

Eric Vassell, Saheed Vassell’s father
Eric Vassell, Saheed Vassell’s father Chauncey Alcorn/Mic

Six months ago, New York City police killed 34-year-old Saheed Vassell in broad daylight on the streets of the Crown Heights neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York. Vassell had been pointing what turned out to be a metal pipe at pedestrians, but officers showed up and opened fire almost immediately. None of the officers have been charged — and his father wants to know why.

The meaning behind Lady Gaga’s Marc Jacobs suit during the Elle magazine Women in Hollywood event

Lady Gaga attends the 25th Annual Women In Hollywood event on Monday.
Lady Gaga attends the 25th Annual Women In Hollywood event on Monday. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Monday night, Lady Gaga showed up to the Elle magazine Women in Hollywood event wearing an oversized Marc Jacobs suit — a sartorial choice she explained in an impassioned speech about image, power, assault and the way women are perceived in the media.

The Final Table, Netflix’s newest cooking show, may finally make food TV inclusive

‘The Final Table’ will be available on Netflix on Nov. 20.
‘The Final Table’ will be available on Netflix on Nov. 20. YouTube/Netflix

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the trailer for its newest entry in the food TV space: The Final Table, which hopes to assert itself as a more globally oriented, Olympics- or Eurovision-style competition program.

At Japanese restaurant Zauo, diners “fish” for their own dinner

Zauo in New York, a restaurant where patrons catch their own dinner
Zauo in New York, a restaurant where patrons catch their own dinner Zauo New York

Zauo, a brand-new restaurant that’s already popular in Japan, has just opened up its first U.S. location in New York City.

At Zauo — according to Mic’s own Josh Ocampo, who attended an early preview — diners are challenged to “fish” their own food out of a tank. If you’d rather not, that’s OK, but you’ll have to pay extra for a waiter to do it for you.

Tim Mulkerin
Tim Mulkerin
Reporter and Social Media Editor, Hype

