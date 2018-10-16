Mic Daily: The GOP relies on fear in its latest round of midterm ads — and other news of the day

Good evening, folks. It’s another busy day out there, so let’s jump right in. Here are the top five stories out of Mic today.

Voters fill out their ballots on the first day of early voting in Cincinnati in October. John Minchillo/AP

We’re just a few weeks away from the long-awaited midterms, and the Republican Party is pulling out all the stops to prevent a “blue wave” from taking over Congress. The big takeaway from all these ads is that you should be scared — very scared — of the liberal “mob.”

Eric Vassell, Saheed Vassell’s father Chauncey Alcorn/Mic

Six months ago, New York City police killed 34-year-old Saheed Vassell in broad daylight on the streets of the Crown Heights neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York. Vassell had been pointing what turned out to be a metal pipe at pedestrians, but officers showed up and opened fire almost immediately. None of the officers have been charged — and his father wants to know why.

Lady Gaga attends the 25th Annual Women In Hollywood event on Monday. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Monday night, Lady Gaga showed up to the Elle magazine Women in Hollywood event wearing an oversized Marc Jacobs suit — a sartorial choice she explained in an impassioned speech about image, power, assault and the way women are perceived in the media.

‘The Final Table’ will be available on Netflix on Nov. 20. YouTube/Netflix

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the trailer for its newest entry in the food TV space: The Final Table, which hopes to assert itself as a more globally oriented, Olympics- or Eurovision-style competition program.

Zauo in New York, a restaurant where patrons catch their own dinner Zauo New York

Zauo, a brand-new restaurant that’s already popular in Japan, has just opened up its first U.S. location in New York City.

At Zauo — according to Mic’s own Josh Ocampo, who attended an early preview — diners are challenged to “fish” their own food out of a tank. If you’d rather not, that’s OK, but you’ll have to pay extra for a waiter to do it for you.

Mic Daily is Mic’s newsletter that cuts through the noise and lands in your inbox every weekday. We carefully curate each edition to send you a cross section of our most vital stories of the day.