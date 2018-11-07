Subscribe to Mic Daily
Democrat Amy McGrath loses in Kentucky’s 6th District
Democratic congressional candidate Amy McGrath speaks during a campaign event in Owingsville, Kentucky. Bryan Woolston/AP

Midterms 2018

Democrat Amy McGrath loses in Kentucky’s 6th District

By Emily C. Singer | 

Republican Rep. Andy Barr on Tuesday defeated Democrat Amy McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot and first-time Democratic candidate, to retain his seat in Kentucky’s 6th District.

Barr beat McGrath 50.9% to 47.9% with 94% of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press.

Barr’s victory is proof a Democratic wave could only go so far in a district like Kentucky’s 6th, which President Donald Trump carried by 15 points in 2016.

Such a GOP-friendly electorate was swayed by Republican attacks against McGrath, who was painted as a liberal who would back House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

McGrath tried to blunt those attacks, using her massive war chest to directly refute the attacks Barr and outside GOP groups levied against her.

Source: Amy McGrath for Congress/YouTube

But those ads weren’t enough, and McGrath came up short in her bid.

Correction: Nov. 6, 2018
A previous version of this story misidentified the source of the election results. The Associated Press called the race.

Emily C. Singer
By Emily C. Singer
Senior writer, Navigating Trump's America

