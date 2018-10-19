What Melania Trump wore her 91st week as first lady — including when she had to get off that plane

First lady Melania Trump was back in the U.S. this week after her big international trip to four African countries — but that didn’t mean she was just hanging around the White House. Trump accompanied her husband on a hurricane visit to Florida and Georgia and experienced a “mechanical issue” on a flight to Pennsylvania.

A big week for the first lady! Let’s examine her fashion choices.

Monday, Oct. 15: A white “USA” hat on a visit to Georgia and Florida

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tour damage from Hurricane Michael in Lynn Haven, Florida, Oct. 15. Saul Loeb/Getty Images

On Monday, the first couple visited parts of Florida and Georgia that had been hit hard by Hurricane Michael — a Category 4 storm that killed at least 33 people, most of them in Florida. Melania Trump wore a white “USA” hat, a white button-up shirt, skinny jeans and a pair of black boots.

Her footwear choice for this hurricane visit likely won’t cause the same outcry as the time she wore her “storm stilettos” on a visit to Texas after Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump and Florida Governor Rick Scott tour damage from Hurricane Michael in Lynn Haven, Florida, Oct. 15. Saul Loeb/Getty Images

Wednesday, Oct. 17: A black and white houndstooth coat in Philadelphia

First lady Melania Trump speaks during a visit to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Oct. 17. Matt Rourke/AP

Trump’s visit to Philadelphia hit some snags on Wednesday when the plane she was flying in experienced a “mechanical issue” and had to turn back and land at Joint Base Andrews. According to USA Today, about 15 minutes into their flight, “smoke was visible and a burning scent detectable inside the plane.”

But don’t worry, the original Boeing C-32A that was carrying the first lady made it safely back to Maryland and Trump eventually arrived at her destination, Philadelphia, where she visited Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. Clad in a black and white houndstooth coat over an all black-ensemble and black stilettos, Trump delivered some remarks and met with families facing neonatal abstinence syndrome as part of her “Be Best” initiative.

First lady Melania Trump during a visit to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Oct. 17. Matt Rourke/AP

“There are few things harder to bear than seeing a newborn suffer, and I’m anxious to do all that I can to help shine a light on this epidemic,” Trump told the crowd, according to USA Today.

