Subscribe to Mic Daily
We’ll send you a rundown of the top five stories every day
Report: Trump administration to roll back transgender rights by narrowing definition of gender
People take part in a rally outside the Stonewall Inn in New York City on Feb. 23, 2017, demanding to maintain protection for transgender and gender nonconforming people. Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Report: Trump administration to roll back transgender rights by narrowing definition of gender

By Alison Durkee | 

The Trump administration is reportedly planning to issue a narrow legal definition of gender and sex that will roll back transgender rights, the New York Times reported Sunday.

According to the Times, the administration is considering a legal definition of gender as being determined “on a biological basis that is clear, grounded in science, objective and administrable.” The new guidance would classify sex as “a person’s status as male or female based on immutable biological traits identifiable by or before birth,” and any questions of a person’s sex would be determined through genetic testing.

If adopted, the definition would be classified under the federal civil rights law Title IX, which bars gender discrimination in government-funded education programs. The administration’s effort is being spearheaded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, who sent out a memo urging government agencies that enforce Title IX — the Departments of Education, Labor, Justice and Health and Human Services — to adopt the proposed definition.

Administration officials cited by the Times said the new definition is expected to be presented to the Department of Justice by the end of the year; should the department decide the change is legal, it could then be approved and enforced. The definition could apply to multiple new rules that the White House is expected to release this fall concerning sex discrimination at federally funded schools and health programs.

By narrowing what constitutes gender and sex, the Trump administration would be rolling back the Obama administration’s interpretation of Title IX that determined “discrimination based on sex” included “discrimination based on gender identity.” The currently broad interpretation of the law has been the basis for recent pro-transgender rights rulings, such as those protecting a transgender individual’s right to use the bathroom corresponding with their gender identity.

With its potential new definition, the Trump administration now hopes to curtail these rulings — and the civil rights of thousands of transgender Americans.

Narrowing the government’s view of gender and sex would be the Trump administration’s latest attack on transgender individuals, whom the administration has targeted through such actions as a now-blocked transgender military ban and rescinding Obama-era guidance allowing transgender students to use the bathroom matching their gender identity. The administration has also announced plans to roll back anti-discrimination protections for transgender individuals by health care providers and updated the language for changing gender markers on passports, as well as opened the door to LGBTQ discrimination through guidance emphasizing employers and others’ rights to “religious liberty.”

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whose department will approve the new definitions, directed the department in an October 2017 memo to take the position that Title VII’s prohibition on employment discrimination on the basis of sex “encompasses discrimination between men and women but does not encompass discrimination based on gender identity per se, including transgender status.”

Catherine E. Lhamon, who headed the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights under President Barack Obama, told the Times the Trump administration’s potential guidance “quite simply negates the humanity of people.”

“This takes a position that what the medical community understands about their patients — what people understand about themselves — is irrelevant because the government disagrees,” Lhamon said.

Share:
Alison Durkee
By Alison Durkee
Contributor, Navigating Trump's America
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Jeff Sessions is back on Capitol Hill today

Most recent

This Week in Politics: Trump campaigns for Ted Cruz, John Bolton meets with Vladimir Putin

The Trump administration’s attempt to rewrite gender is not enough to erase trans existence

Report: Trump administration to roll back transgender rights by narrowing definition of gender

Republican senators break with Trump on Khashoggi, believe Saudi crown prince was behind killing

This Week In Sports and Social Justice: Rihanna rejects Super Bowl over Kap; Smith, Carlos get props

Khashoggi, Gianforte and Trump’s continued disdain for journalists

Remember the “adults” in the Trump administration? Most of them seem to have left the room.

This Week in Trump-Russia News: It may never matter what Robert Mueller finds

The Amber Rose SlutWalk calls attention to voting ahead of midterm elections

Dating apps are getting more political ahead of midterm elections. What does that say about users?