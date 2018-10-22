Money, money, money, money... money. (Like the song.) The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to a staggering $1.6 billion — and a person has yet to claim the winning numbers.

Last week, Mic reported about previous lotto winners, and what they decided to do with their riches — a “where are they now?” if you will. Three couples ended up splitting $1.586 billion in 2016, yielding $327.8 million each, before taxes.

Here’s where they stand:

A Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on a shop counter. John Minchillo

Would you use your winnings to pay off your mortgage and live comfortably? Or would you go big and put the money toward a mighty mansion? The winning couples of 2016 all spent their cash a little differently.

Beyond gambling for the big bucks, Mic explored how Canada’s new pot laws could be creating new jobs, the financial costs associated with being a plus-size bride, and how to go on a honeymoon for free — even if you don’t win the lottery.

The financial and emotional challenges of shopping for a wedding dress as a plus-size bride. Joamir Salcedo

Bridal boutiques consider anything over 12 to be plus size, while the average size of women in the United States is a 14. Plus-size brides are actually in the majority. How broken is an industry where the majority of its customers are too big for its dresses?

How to book a honeymoon using credit card points Angel Ruiz Sanchez/Shutterstock

If you don’t win the lottery but you do want to go on a lavish honeymoon, you don’t necessarily have to go into debt to do so. Here’s how one couple relied on credit card points alone to plan the trip of their newlywed dreams.

Nearly a century of marijuana prohibition came to an end Wednesday as Canada became the first major Western nation to legalize and regulate its sale and recreational use. Geoff Robins/Getty Images

Canadians aren’t wasting any time on the country’s new, more liberal marijuana laws. One university is offering a course that could help its students profit off the burgeoning pot industry.