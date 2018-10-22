Subscribe to Mic Daily
Stories That Pay Off: The Mega Millions jackpot is now over $1 billion
What would you do with major lottery winnings? 401(K) 2012/Flickr

Stories That Pay Off: The Mega Millions jackpot is now over $1 billion

By Kate Bratskeir | 

Money, money, money, money... money. (Like the song.) The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to a staggering $1.6 billion — and a person has yet to claim the winning numbers.

Last week, Mic reported about previous lotto winners, and what they decided to do with their riches — a “where are they now?” if you will. Three couples ended up splitting $1.586 billion in 2016, yielding $327.8 million each, before taxes.

Here’s where they stand:

Where are they now? How the biggest Mega Millions winners managed their riches

A Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on a shop counter.
A Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on a shop counter. John Minchillo

Would you use your winnings to pay off your mortgage and live comfortably? Or would you go big and put the money toward a mighty mansion? The winning couples of 2016 all spent their cash a little differently.

Beyond gambling for the big bucks, Mic explored how Canada’s new pot laws could be creating new jobs, the financial costs associated with being a plus-size bride, and how to go on a honeymoon for free — even if you don’t win the lottery.

What it's like to shop for a wedding dress as a plus-size bride

The financial and emotional challenges of shopping for a wedding dress as a plus-size bride.
The financial and emotional challenges of shopping for a wedding dress as a plus-size bride. Joamir Salcedo

Bridal boutiques consider anything over 12 to be plus size, while the average size of women in the United States is a 14. Plus-size brides are actually in the majority. How broken is an industry where the majority of its customers are too big for its dresses?

How to pay for your honeymoon on credit card points entirely

How to book a honeymoon using credit card points
How to book a honeymoon using credit card points Angel Ruiz Sanchez/Shutterstock

If you don’t win the lottery but you do want to go on a lavish honeymoon, you don’t necessarily have to go into debt to do so. Here’s how one couple relied on credit card points alone to plan the trip of their newlywed dreams.

A Canadian university is preparing students for careers in pot

Nearly a century of marijuana prohibition came to an end Wednesday as Canada became the first major Western nation to legalize and regulate its sale and recreational use.
Nearly a century of marijuana prohibition came to an end Wednesday as Canada became the first major Western nation to legalize and regulate its sale and recreational use. Geoff Robins/Getty Images

Canadians aren’t wasting any time on the country’s new, more liberal marijuana laws. One university is offering a course that could help its students profit off the burgeoning pot industry.

Kate Bratskeir
By Kate Bratskeir
Senior Editor, Out of Office

Transitioning out of apartment life

