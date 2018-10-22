Subscribe to Mic Daily
We’ll send you a rundown of the top five stories every day
“He’s beautiful Ted”: Trump says he doesn’t regret saying Cruz’s dad was part of JFK assassination
President Donald Trump stops to talk to members of the media before walking across the South Lawn of the White House en route to Houston. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

“He’s beautiful Ted”: Trump says he doesn’t regret saying Cruz’s dad was part of JFK assassination

By Emily C. Singer | 

On his way to Houston to campaign for Sen. Ted Cruz, President Donald Trump says he has no regrets about the attacks he lobbed against the Texas Republican during the 2016 GOP presidential primary — including controversially calling Cruz a liar whose father was part of the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy.

The president was asked about his past attacks on Cruz as he departed the White House for the Cruz rally. In response to whether he still thinks Cruz should be called “lyin’ Ted.

“He’s not Lyin’ Ted anymore,” Trump replied. “He’s Beautiful Ted.”

Trump was then asked by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins whether he has “regret” over saying that Cruz’s father was part of the JFK assassination plot.

“I don’t regret anything, honestly,” Trump said. “It all worked out, very nicely.”

Cruz seemingly forgave him for the insulting comments during the 2016 primary, phone banking for Trump’s campaign in the general election — a moment that led to an infamous photo of Cruz looking pained as he made calls to get out the vote for the now-president.

Trump is holding a rally in Houston on Monday night for Cruz, who is facing a tougher-than-expected race against Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

O’Rourke has broken fundraising records, bringing in tens of millions in a bid that’s ignited Democrats in Texas and across the country with a message of rejecting money from special interest political action committees, and standing up to police violence against black Americans.

Cruz, however, still holds a lead in polling, in part thanks to Texas’ strong Republican lean.

Share:
Emily C. Singer
By Emily C. Singer
Senior writer, Navigating Trump's America
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Jeff Sessions is back on Capitol Hill today

Most recent

Mic Daily: Trump calls Ted Cruz “beautiful Ted” — and other news of the day

With voter suppression issues plaguing Georgia, officials face fresh lawsuits

“He’s beautiful Ted”: Trump says he doesn’t regret saying Cruz’s dad was part of JFK assassination

In a new interview, Sarah Silverman says Louis CK masturbated in front of her with her consent

Salem Saberhagen walked the red carpet at ‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ premiere

London now has its first vegan fish and chip shop

‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ still understands mental health like few other shows right now

“He is wholly owned by the NRA”: Andrew Gillum and Ron DeSantis spar over gun rights in debate

Stories That Pay Off: The Mega Millions jackpot is now over $1 billion

Supreme Court temporarily stops youth climate change lawsuit against Trump administration