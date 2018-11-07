Subscribe to Mic Daily
We’ll send you a rundown of the top five stories every day
Andrew Gillum concedes in Florida’s closely watched gubernatorial race
Then-Republican candidate for governor of Florida Ron DeSantis meets supporters as they attend a rally at Freedom Pharmacy on the final day of campaigning in the midterm elections on Nov. 5, in Orlando, Florida. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Midterms 2018

Andrew Gillum concedes in Florida’s closely watched gubernatorial race

By Brianna Provenzano | 

Republican Ron DeSantis has apparently defeated Andrew Gillum, the unapologetically progressive former mayor of Tallahassee, to win Florida’s closely watched gubernatorial race on Tuesday night.

Gillum conceded around 11 p.m. on Tuesday after DeSantis declared victory after several networks, including CNN and NBC, called the race in his favor. His win comes in spite of a groundswell of support for Gillum during an ugly midterm contest marred by accusations of racism.

Andrew Gillum during a campaign rally on Oct. 22 in Florida
Andrew Gillum during a campaign rally on Oct. 22 in Florida Chris O'Meara/AP

During the tense final months of the campaign to replace Rick Scott as Florida’s next governor, the repeated accusations of racial pandering drew swift defenses from DeSantis’ camp and condemnations from Gillum’s.

During an appearance on Fox News after securing the Republican nomination, DeSantis warned Florida voters not to “monkey this up” by voting for Gillum, a black man.

Weeks later, DeSantis was forced to apologize yet again after Politico reported that Republican activist and megadonor Steven M. Alembik — who contributed more than $20,000 to DeSantis’ campaign — had referred to former President Barack Obama as a “FUCKING MUSLIM NIGGER” on Twitter (Alembik is white).

During the first debate between the two candidates, which was aired by CNN in October, Gillum challenged DeSantis directly for the racial overtones that had come to dominate his campaign.

“He has only continued in the course of his campaign to draw all the attention he can to the color of my skin,” Gillum said at the debate, addressing the audience in Tampa. “The truth is, I’ve been black all of my life. So far as I know, I will die black.”

Gillum and DeSantis also notably sparred over gun reform — which has become increasingly popular in Florida in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in February that killed 17 students and faculty members — and over health care.

Share:
Brianna Provenzano
By Brianna Provenzano
Reporter, Navigating Trump's America
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

The top 3 reasons young people will vote in the 2018 midterm elections

Most recent

Progressive challenger Alessandra Biaggi defeats Richard Ribustello in New York state Senate race

Anthony Brindisi beats Trump supporter Claudia Tenney in New York’s 22nd District

Andrew Gillum concedes in Florida’s closely watched gubernatorial race

Democrat Abby Finkenauer ousts two-term GOP representative in Iowa’s 1st District

Antonio Delgado overcomes racist GOP attacks to win in New York’s 19th Congressional District

Abigail Spanberger unseats incumbent Rep. Dave Brat in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District

Deb Haaland wins New Mexico’s 1st District, becomes one of first Native American women in Congress

Democrats set to win control of the House in midterm wave

Conor Lamb, a rising Democratic star, wins decisive re-election victory in Pennsylvania

Republicans maintain Senate control