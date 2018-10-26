Subscribe to Mic Daily
We’ll send you a rundown of the top five stories every day
Yandy pulled “sexy Handmaids” costume in hours, but refuses to pull Native American-themed costumes
Yandy’s “Sexy Native American Costumes” Yandy.com

Yandy pulled “sexy Handmaids” costume in hours, but refuses to pull Native American-themed costumes

By Evan Ross Katz | 

Yandy.com, the website behind the recently pulled “sexy Handmaid’s costume,” is coming under fire in a new petition taking aim at the brand’s refusal to stop selling Native American-themed costumes.

The site currently features 44 options on its Native American costumes landing page. “Embrace nature in this Native American seductress costume featuring a strapless minidress with a lace-up bodice, a feather and fringe trim, a blue intricate detailing and a matching headband with beaded feather accents,” one description reads.

The site says the costumes are intended to be an homage to the “beauty of tradition.” Many see it as the opposite.

“Our traditional dress and regalia are sacred, and any commercialization of it is disrespectful in itself, not to mention the sexualization of it,” Zoe Dejecacion, the woman behind the Change.org petition, writes on the site. “These costumes contribute to harmful fetishes, and are completely irresponsible to sell when 96% of the perpetrators of sexual violence towards Indigenous women are non-Native. 

The petition, which has been live for one week, has at the time of this writing amassed 23,822 of the 25,000 signatures it’s asking for.

“Foxy Native American Duo Costume”
“Foxy Native American Duo Costume” Yandy.com

Has Yandy issued any formal response or at least acknowledgment of the petition? Sort of. In a story published Friday in the Albuquerque Journal, guest columnist Amanda Blackhorse alleges she was threatened with arrest when she presented the petition to Yandy CEO Jeff Watton at the company’s Phoenix-based headquarters.

It’s certainly not the first time Watton has been taken to task on the matter. In fact, a 2017 Cosmopolitan investigation into how Yandy works included an interview in which Watton justified the sales, which the company alleged were upwards of $150,000 by 2016.

In the piece, Watton blatantly argues a lot of young women don’t care about political correctness and “grew up with Pocahontas as a figure that they idolize or wanted to dress as.”

Is there was any chance the site would phase out the costumes? In the Cosmo interview, Watton said he’d consider it “if it gets to the point where there is, I guess, significant demonstrations or it gets to a point of contentiousness that maybe is along the lines of the Black Lives Matter movement” then it may be “too hot of an issue.”

Could the added pressure of the petition and the coverage around it get Yandy to bend as it did for the “sexy Handmaid’s” costume? Only time will tell. But Blackhorse says this week she and other Native American women will go back to the site’s headquarters and protest. “The company needs to be accountable to the very people it claims to honor,” she writes. “Stop selling those offensive costumes, Mr. Watton. It’s past time.”

Share:
Evan Ross Katz
By Evan Ross Katz
Senior editor, Strut

Recommended video

Meet Farren Fucci, the super stylist who won over Rihanna and is showing the fashion world what’s up

Most recent

This Week in Food and Travel: Bartenders talk about dealing with addiction and anxiety

NBC has officially canceled ‘Megyn Kelly Today’

Should driverless cars prioritize passenger or pedestrian safety? A study reveals how millions feel.

All-gender access and floor-to-ceiling walls: The world’s most inclusive bathroom is here

How does the British royal family make money?

Trump-backed Rep. Claudia Tenney says president supports immigrants since he’s married to Melania

Yandy pulled “sexy Handmaids” costume in hours, but refuses to pull Native American-themed costumes

Trump casts doubt on attempted bombings, complains about impact on Republicans in stunning tweet

Florida man Cesar Sayoc arrested in connection with string of mail bombs

The Movement Must-Reads: Alleged voter suppression in Georgia and Trump’s attempt to rewrite gender