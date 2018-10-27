At least four dead, 12 shot in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

At least four people were killed and 12 shot when a shooter opened fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday morning.

The suspect in the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting, who has been identified as Robert Bowers, 46, of Pittsburgh, is in custody.

Wendell Hissrich, the Pittsburgh public safety director, said in a press briefing Saturday afternoon that there were six injuries, including non-life threatening injuries to four police officers. Both Hissrich and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto confirmed to reporters that there were “fatalities,” but have not said an official number.

CNN and other outlets have reported that at least 12 people have been shot and four people are dead. Pittsburgh’s CBS affiliate KDKA reported the death toll was eight.

“The scene is very bad inside,” a visibly emotional Hissrich said. “It’s one of the worst I’ve seen.”

KDKA reports that the suspect is a white male who may have been injured. According to KDKA, he shouted “all Jews must die” before opening fire. Hissirch described the incident as a hate crime.

The shooting reportedly began around 10:00 a.m.. Tree of Life had Shabbat services scheduled from 9:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., according to the synagogue’s website.

President Donald Trump is aware of the situation and tweeted that there were “multiple fatalities.” He also warned residents to “beware.”

Speaking to reporters later, Trump said the shooting was “far more devastating than anybody originally thought,” and suggested that it could have been prevented if an armed security guard had been stationed at the synagogue.

“If they had protection inside, the results would have been far better,” Trump said, moments before boarding Air Force One to fly to the Future Farmers of America convention in Indianapolis. “Maybe it would’ve been a much different situation, but they didn’t, and unfortunately he was able to dod things he shouldn’t have been able to do.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 1:28 p.m. Eastern:This article has been updated.