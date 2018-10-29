Subscribe to Mic Daily
We’ll send you a rundown of the top five stories every day
Suspicious package addressed to CNN intercepted in Atlanta
FBI agents cover a van tied to Cesar Sayoc, the suspect accused of mailing more than a dozen pipe bombs to people and organizations President Donald Trump has verbally attacked. Uncredited/AP

Suspicious package addressed to CNN intercepted in Atlanta

By Emily C. Singer | 

A suspicious package sent to CNN’s Atlanta’s bureau was intercepted on Monday, CNN President Jeff Zucker said in a statement, a sign that the threat of attempted mail bombs is not yet over despite the arrest of a suspect on Friday.

Zucker said that all mail addressed to CNN’s domestic bureaus is being screened off site before it makes its way to CNN offices, and that there is “no imminent danger.”

“Our screening process is working and we will keep you updated as we learn more,” Zucker said.

The Justice Department officials announced that a suspect in the attempted bombings, Cesar Sayoc Jr., was arrested on Friday and charged with sending improvised explosive devices through the mail. But the officials warned that there might be more packages in the postal system, and told the public to remain vigilant.

Sayoc is a super Trump fan, and the targets of the IEDs were all people or media organizations whom Trump has verbally attacked. CNN specifically had an IED enter its New York headquarters on Wednesday, causing an evacuation. Another package addressed to CNN was intercepted at a Manhattan postal facility.

Trump, for his part, has taken no responsibility for his rhetoric.

Instead, he continued his assault on the press on Monday, calling the media the “true enemy of the people.

Share:
Emily C. Singer
By Emily C. Singer
Senior writer, Navigating Trump's America

Recommended video

Jeff Sessions is back on Capitol Hill today

Most recent

Kanye West helped design a new “Blexit” clothing line urging black Democrats to leave the party

Is Twitter getting rid of its like button?

Chance Perdomo talks exploring pansexuality and feminism in Netflix’s new ‘Sabrina’

Jimmy Carter calls on Georgia Republican Brian Kemp to resign as Secretary of State

We talked to first-time teen voters about why the 2018 midterms are so important

A quest for unique flavors along the southern coast of Delaware

Stories That Pay Off: How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make money

Michael Moore says he caught bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc on camera at a 2017 Trump rally

This mom is empowering parents to become advocates for clean energy.

Suspicious package addressed to CNN intercepted in Atlanta