Kanye West helped design a new “Blexit” clothing line urging black Democrats to leave the party

Kanye West helped design a new T-shirt and hat line adorned with the portmanteau “Blexit,” encouraging black voters to leave the Democratic Party behind. The term is a reference to Britain’s exit from the European Union in 2017 dubbed “Brexit.”

The official website describes the movement as a “frequency for those who have released themselves from the political orthodoxy” and “a rebellion led by Americans wishing to disrupt the simulation of fear.”

The line debuted on Saturday at Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit, a conservative event held in Washington, D.C. that West himself did not attend.

A number of items being sold on Blexit’s website BLEXIT

Despite the fact that multiple outlets are reporting that the line is West-designed, Candace Owens, TPUSA’s communications director, said otherwise in a statement on Twitter on Monday, writing that West helped design only the “X.”

“I am blessed that Ye introduced me to a designer who despite having totally different political beliefs than me, helped me craft some beautiful letters that I used on the Blexit caps,” she wrote.

Owens did not name the designer in question.

This statement is in direct opposition to a statement Owens gave to Page Six on Sunday, in which she said West had designed the logo and its colors.

“Blexit is a renaissance, and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West.” According to Owens, West “has taken one of the boldest steps in America to open a conversation we have needed to have.”

It’s likely that the website was amended seeing that the USA Today wrote that merch proudly touted “Design By Kanye West,” with a link to a landing page with no such messaging.

Despite its unknown origins, some on the right were thrilled at the speedy mobilization of the group. “I now officially declare this a Movement,” former deputy assistant to the president Sebastian Gorka tweeted on Sunday. Others called out misinformation being promoted on the website. “Every one of these is pretty much a lie,” wrote historian Kevin M. Kruse.

West, it should be noted, recently donated $73,540 to Democratic Chicago mayoral candidate Amara Enyia.