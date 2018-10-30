Subscribe to Mic Daily
Beyoncé Beyoncé/Instagram

Beyoncé debuts Toni Braxton-inspired Halloween costume

By Evan Ross Katz | 

On Tuesday afternoon, reading the temperature of the world and recognizing the need for some salvation, Beyoncé released three images of her Toni Braxton-inspired Halloween costume.

All other Halloween costumes were immediately rendered basic, unrecognizable and not quite enough.

“Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends,” she wrote. “Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured. Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens.”

The costume is a reference to the cover of “Another Sad Love Song,” the debut single off Braxton’s self-titled debut album, both released in 1993.

Reactions online were expectedly awestruck.

“Beyoncé saw y’all arguing like rabid hyenas since yesterday and decided to calm everybody down. Queen of peacekeeping,” wrote The Read podcast host and internet personality Crissle West on Twitter. “Is this what seeing the pyramids is like?” writer Ira Madison asked on Twitter. “A perfect costume,” wrote author Saeed Jones.

And in that moment, albeit briefly, all was right in the world.

Oct. 20, 2018, 4:28 p.m.: This story has been updated.

