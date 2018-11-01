The best and most “oh, they really tried that” celebrity Halloween costumes of 2018

From Beyoncé showing out with spot-on Toni Braxton and Florence Griffith Joyner recreations to Diddy’s terrifyingly detailed Pennywise to Sarah Michelle Gellar giving Gwyneth Paltrow a run for her money as Margot Tenenbaum, Halloween 2018, like the year before, did not disappoint in the category of celebrity Halloween costumes.

In perhaps the biggest win of all, problematic costumes of years past (Julianne Hough donning blackface in an attempt at Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren from Orange Is the New Black or Harry Hamlin as a swastika-wearing Sid Vicious) seemed to be eradicated.

Below, we rounded up some of our favorite celebrity looks, including Harry Styles as Elton John and Rita Ora as creepily realistic Post Malone.

Beyoncé as Toni Braxton and Florence Griffith Joyner

A photo posted by (@) on

A photo posted by (@) on

Diddy as Pennywise

A photo posted by (@) on

A photo posted by (@) on

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. as Harley Quinn and the Joker and Margot and Richie Tenenbaum

A photo posted by (@) on

A photo posted by (@) on

A photo posted by (@) on

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson as Julius and Vincent Benedict

A photo posted by (@) on

Heidi Klum as Fiona

A photo posted by (@) on

Kylie Jenner as Barbie

A photo posted by (@) on

A photo posted by (@) on

Lizzo as Ursula

A photo posted by (@) on

A photo posted by (@) on

Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco as two men in their twilight years

A photo posted by (@) on

A photo posted by (@) on

Rito Ora as Post Malone

A photo posted by (@) on

A photo posted by (@) on

Harry Styles as Elton John

Tracee Ellis Ross as Nakia

A photo posted by (@) on

Ryan Seacrest and Mark Consuelos as Sgt. Joseph Getraer and Officer Frank Poncherello

A photo posted by (@) on

Lupita Nyong’o as Dionne

A photo posted by (@) on

Kim Kardashian West as Pamela Anderson

Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow as Jackson and Ally Maine

A photo posted by (@) on

Yvonne Orji and Emmanuel Acho as Quincy McCall and Monica Wright

A photo posted by (@) on