The best and most “oh, they really tried that” celebrity Halloween costumes of 2018

From Beyoncé showing out with spot-on Toni Braxton and Florence Griffith Joyner recreations to Diddy’s terrifyingly detailed Pennywise to Sarah Michelle Gellar giving Gwyneth Paltrow a run for her money as Margot Tenenbaum, Halloween 2018, like the year before, did not disappoint in the category of celebrity Halloween costumes.
In perhaps the biggest win of all, problematic costumes of years past (Julianne Hough donning blackface in an attempt at Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren from Orange Is the New Black or Harry Hamlin as a swastika-wearing Sid Vicious) seemed to be eradicated.
Below, we rounded up some of our favorite celebrity looks, including Harry Styles as Elton John and Rita Ora as creepily realistic Post Malone.