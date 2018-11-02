Subscribe to Mic Daily
This Week in Food and Travel: CBD is more than the next great wellness trend
A coffee cup placed next to a marijuana joint By PopFoto/Shutterstock

This Week in Food and Travel: CBD is more than the next great wellness trend

By Josh Ocampo 

Wellness trends, like SoulCycle classes, homemade face masks and anything Gwyneth Paltrow endorses, may come and go — but the rise of CBD may very well be here to stay. From herbal tonics and sparkling water to intimate massage oil, CBD is the epitome of a millennial paradigm: a need for self-care.

Beyond being super chill on a marijuana derivative this week, Mic explored the history behind one of Hawaii’s greatest desserts, checked out hotel brands suited for the modern millennial — which may or may not include a CBD tasting menu — and took a closer look at the little-known black history and racial tensions behind one of London’s most colorful neighborhoods.

Why is CBD booming? It taps into our unrelenting obsession with self-care.

A coffee drink with CBD and marijuana art
A coffee drink with CBD and marijuana art Inspired by Maps/Shutterstock

CBD promises anxiety relief while simultaneously signaling to the world that those who use it are deserving of self-care.

How malasada, a Portuguese sugar donut, became Hawaii’s favorite dessert

A malasada from Leonard’s Bakery in Oahu.
A malasada from Leonard’s Bakery in Oahu. Wally Gobetz/Flickr

Tourists and locals alike line up in droves for malasadas, deep-fried dough coated in powdered sugar.

These new hotel brands are built specifically for young travelers — and start at $50 a night

The pool at the Guild in Austin, Texas.
The pool at the Guild in Austin, Texas. The Guild

Adult-approved bunk beds, 24-hour concierge service via text and an inside line to cool locals are just a few of the amenities from these three new brands.

The forgotten black history of London’s famous Notting Hill neighborhood

Notting Hill in the ’50s.
Notting Hill in the ’50s. Keystone Pictures USA/Zumapress.com

One walking tour guide is determined to educate visitors about the black history of the area.

Josh Ocampo
By Josh Ocampo
Reporter, Out of Office
