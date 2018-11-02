This Week in Food and Travel: CBD is more than the next great wellness trend

Wellness trends, like SoulCycle classes, homemade face masks and anything Gwyneth Paltrow endorses, may come and go — but the rise of CBD may very well be here to stay. From herbal tonics and sparkling water to intimate massage oil, CBD is the epitome of a millennial paradigm: a need for self-care.

Beyond being super chill on a marijuana derivative this week, Mic explored the history behind one of Hawaii’s greatest desserts, checked out hotel brands suited for the modern millennial — which may or may not include a CBD tasting menu — and took a closer look at the little-known black history and racial tensions behind one of London’s most colorful neighborhoods.

A coffee drink with CBD and marijuana art Inspired by Maps/Shutterstock

CBD promises anxiety relief while simultaneously signaling to the world that those who use it are deserving of self-care.

A malasada from Leonard’s Bakery in Oahu. Wally Gobetz/Flickr

Tourists and locals alike line up in droves for malasadas, deep-fried dough coated in powdered sugar.

The pool at the Guild in Austin, Texas. The Guild

Adult-approved bunk beds, 24-hour concierge service via text and an inside line to cool locals are just a few of the amenities from these three new brands.

Notting Hill in the ’50s. Keystone Pictures USA/Zumapress.com

One walking tour guide is determined to educate visitors about the black history of the area.