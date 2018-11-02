Subscribe to Mic Daily
We’ll send you a rundown of the top five stories every day
The Kardashian-Jenners cast themselves as Victoria’s Secret Angels in an at-home runway show
The Jenner-Kardashian family Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

The Kardashian-Jenners cast themselves as Victoria’s Secret Angels in an at-home runway show

By Evan Ross Katz | 

Victoria’s Secret made Kim Kardashian West’s dream come true when they sent her and her siblings runway looks and real wings to borrow for Halloween night.

Kendall Jenner, Kardashian West noted, got in some good practice in preparation for November’s annual Victoria’s Secret runway show where Jenner will join a roster of as-of-now entirely straight-size women to walk in the show. It’s important to note the Kardashian family, outside of Kendall, would likely have a hard time shopping at Victoria’s Secret as the brand does not sell above a size XL (16) or above a DDD bra.

A photo posted by (@) on

A photo posted by (@) on

Nonetheless, the tight-knit family decked themselves in VS finest for an intimate at-home runway show, which has been viewed more than 15 million times when you combine the two videos shared by Kim and Kendall. That number will more than likely outpace the actual Victoria’s Secret show itself, which last year hit a new low with under 5 million viewers.

“I opened the show,” Kourtney Kardashian joked on her Instagram. “Thank you @victoriassecret for making me the first ever 5’1” angel.”

Funny, unless you consider the reality that Victoria’s Secret has never cast a model shorter than 5’6” (that model was Laetitia Casta, according Bella Petite Magazine).

A photo posted by (@) on

A photo posted by (@) on

A photo posted by (@) on

Share:
Evan Ross Katz
By Evan Ross Katz
Senior editor, Strut

Recommended video

Meet Farren Fucci, the super stylist who won over Rihanna and is showing the fashion world what’s up

Most recent

Mic Daily: Snapchat hopes to increase youth voter turnout

While You Weren’t Looking: 5 stories from the Trump administration that aren’t about the caravan

Ilana Glazer responds after “Kill all Jews” graffiti is found at her event: “They won’t stop us”

Alec Baldwin arrested in New York after allegedly punching someone in a parking space dispute

Father of slain Parkland student puts bulletproof vest on Fearless Girl statue in New York City

Movement Must-Reads: Oprah and more celebrities get out the vote

What Melania wore her 93rd week as first lady, including for her Pittsburgh visit

Who’s Sorry This Week? Kim Kardashian West, Shaun White and more public apologies

This Week in Food and Travel: CBD is more than the next great wellness trend

Rebel Wilson falsely claims she’s the first plus-size woman to be the star of a romantic comedy